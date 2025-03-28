Latest

Something Special Is Hiding Within Your Cadbury Minis Box This Eid!

Rohama Batool
By

Eid gifting just got a major glow-up, and it’s all thanks to Cadbury Miniatures! This year, they’re not just giving you delicious chocolates…they’re serving up an experience. Think Augmented Reality (AR) stories, instant prizes, and a dreamy family staycation up for grabs!

Cadbury Miniatures has launched four limited-edition Eid boxes illustrated by local artist Bayan Yasien, and it’s not your average box of treats.

Inside, you’ll find a QR code that unlocks 4 heartwarming AR Eid stories, making your gifting moments extra special this season!

Here’s what you can expect when you scan:

Compassion – A story that reminds us to spread kindness 
Wisdom – Lessons that make Eid even more meaningful 
Wonder – Bringing back that magical festive feeling 
Kindness – Because a little kindness goes a long way

Now, here’s where it gets even better.

Every scan not only unlocks a story but also gives you a chance to win instant prizes (hello, e-retailer promo codes!) and enter the grand prize draw for a luxury family staycation!

Cadbury Miniatures is taking over digital feeds and influencers are going crazy for this next-level Eid experience!

Chocolates + Stories + Prizes? Honestly, what’s not to love?

Available across Dubai till April 10!

With digital campaigns and influencers hyping it up, Cadbury Miniatures is turning Eid gifting into a whole new experience.

The question is…have you scanned your story yet?

