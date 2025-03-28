Something Special Is Hiding Within Your Cadbury Minis Box This Eid!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Eid gifting just got a major glow-up, and it’s all thanks to Cadbury Miniatures! This year, they’re not just giving you delicious chocolates…they’re serving up an experience. Think Augmented Reality (AR) stories, instant prizes, and a dreamy family staycation up for grabs!
Cadbury Miniatures has launched four limited-edition Eid boxes illustrated by local artist Bayan Yasien, and it’s not your average box of treats.
Compassion – A story that reminds us to spread kindness
Wisdom – Lessons that make Eid even more meaningful
Wonder – Bringing back that magical festive feeling
Kindness – Because a little kindness goes a long way
Now, here’s where it gets even better.
Cadbury Miniatures is taking over digital feeds and influencers are going crazy for this next-level Eid experience!
Chocolates + Stories + Prizes? Honestly, what’s not to love?
With digital campaigns and influencers hyping it up, Cadbury Miniatures is turning Eid gifting into a whole new experience.
The question is…have you scanned your story yet?
