Spending Eid Ul-Fitr In Qatar Is Definitely The Right Move For All The Right Reasons!

If you’re looking for the ultimate Eid getaway, Qatar is calling!

This Gulf gem is pulling out all the stops for Eid Al-Fitr, making it THE perfect destination for visitors from the GCC. And this year, they’re taking things up a notch with the brand-new Entertainment on Us campaign, offering FREE tickets to some of the country’s top attractions exclusively for visitors from the GCC!

Whether you’re into cultural experiences, theme parks, concerts, or just a good old-fashioned shopping spree, Qatar has it all. So scroll down below to find a dozen reasons you should pack your bags and head to Doha this Eid!

Free Entertainment? Yes, Please!

Qatar’s Entertainment on Us campaign is a game-changer! Visitors from the GCC can enjoy four complimentary tickets to some of the country’s top entertainment and leisure destinations, making Eid celebrations extra special this year. The lineup includes:

Doha Quest – Home to the world’s tallest indoor roller coaster and drop tower .

– Home to the world’s . Meryal Waterpark – Qatar’s biggest waterpark, featuring the world’s tallest waterslide tower .

– Qatar’s biggest waterpark, featuring the . Desert Falls Water & Adventure Park – Packed with exciting water rides and a scenic beachfront experience.

– Packed with exciting water rides and a scenic beachfront experience. Banana Island Resort by Anantara – The perfect mix of nature and adventure.

– The perfect mix of nature and adventure. Angry Birds World – A family-favorite destination with over 20 thrilling rides.

All you have to do is visit this link and grab your free tickets before they’re gone!

Calling all Disney lovers for an epic musical in the city!

Disney fans, this one’s for you! Disney The Magic Box is making its grand debut at the Al Mayassa Theatre from April 3rd to April 12th, 2025, as part of its global tour! Childhood memory: UNLOCKED!

This magical production will bring 75+ iconic Disney songs to life with dazzling choreography, puppetry, and breathtaking visual effects. All the favorites like Aladdin, Encanto, Moana, The Lion King, Frozen, and Wish, will showcase an unforgettable show!

Whether you’re a lifelong Disney fan or have little ones who can’t stop singing Let It Go, this is a must-see event.

When you’re not busy belting out Disney tunes, explore some of Qatar’s top attractions:

Souq Waqif & Msheireb – The heart of Doha’s culture, perfect for Eid shopping and indulging in local delicacies.

– The heart of Doha’s culture, perfect for Eid shopping and indulging in local delicacies. Katara & The Pearl – Stunning waterfront spots ideal for relaxing strolls, beachside dining, and luxury shopping.

– Stunning waterfront spots ideal for relaxing strolls, beachside dining, and luxury shopping. Al Maha Island & Jiwan Island – The go-to destinations for entertainment, featuring the largest climate-controlled walkway in the region.

– The go-to destinations for entertainment, featuring the largest climate-controlled walkway in the region. West Walk – A vibrant hotspot with shopping, dining, and entertainment, perfect for Eid family outings.

– A vibrant hotspot with shopping, dining, and entertainment, perfect for Eid family outings. Gewan Island – Home to Qatar’s longest air-conditioned pedestrian walkway and the world’s largest outdoor interactive lighting canopy.

Get ready for Lusail Sky Festival…A spectacle like no other!

From April 3rd to 5th, 2025, Qatar is bringing the Lusail Sky Festival, a jaw-dropping drone show featuring 3,000 drones, dazzling fireworks, laser displays, and breathtaking aerial performances.

The festival will also host a musical performance by the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra, making it a must-attend event this Eid!

Plus, there’s a bunch of Eid concerts to keep the celebrations going!

No Eid celebration is complete without some live music, and Qatar’s concert lineup this year is stacked with something for everyone!

April 4 welcomes Abdulaziz Al-Duwaihi & Hisham Mahrous, who will set the stage on fire with their incredible performances.

welcomes Abdulaziz Al-Duwaihi & Hisham Mahrous, who will set the stage on fire with their incredible performances. Doha Golf Club is readying up for an epic musical mix featuring Too Late), and the legendary Gipsy Kings led by André Reyes.

Talk about a DIVERSE lineup!

Beyond the events and attractions, the atmosphere in Qatar is on a whole other level!

Qatar’s hospitality, luxurious hotels, and breathtaking cityscapes make it a dream destination for Eid! Whether you’re soaking in the vibes at Katara Cultural Village, catching a thrilling ride at Meryal Water Park, or unwinding at Sealine Beach, Qatar offers a blend of tradition and modern excitement that’s hard to beat.

So, if you’re looking for an unforgettable Eid escape, Qatar is DEFINITELY the answer!