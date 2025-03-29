Spending Eid Ul-Fitr In Qatar Is Definitely The Right Move For All The Right Reasons!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
If you’re looking for the ultimate Eid getaway, Qatar is calling!
This Gulf gem is pulling out all the stops for Eid Al-Fitr, making it THE perfect destination for visitors from the GCC. And this year, they’re taking things up a notch with the brand-new Entertainment on Us campaign, offering FREE tickets to some of the country’s top attractions exclusively for visitors from the GCC!
Whether you’re into cultural experiences, theme parks, concerts, or just a good old-fashioned shopping spree, Qatar has it all. So scroll down below to find a dozen reasons you should pack your bags and head to Doha this Eid!
Qatar’s Entertainment on Us campaign is a game-changer! Visitors from the GCC can enjoy four complimentary tickets to some of the country’s top entertainment and leisure destinations, making Eid celebrations extra special this year. The lineup includes:
All you have to do is visit this link and grab your free tickets before they’re gone!
Disney fans, this one’s for you! Disney The Magic Box is making its grand debut at the Al Mayassa Theatre from April 3rd to April 12th, 2025, as part of its global tour! Childhood memory: UNLOCKED!
This magical production will bring 75+ iconic Disney songs to life with dazzling choreography, puppetry, and breathtaking visual effects. All the favorites like Aladdin, Encanto, Moana, The Lion King, Frozen, and Wish, will showcase an unforgettable show!
Whether you’re a lifelong Disney fan or have little ones who can’t stop singing Let It Go, this is a must-see event.
From April 3rd to 5th, 2025, Qatar is bringing the Lusail Sky Festival, a jaw-dropping drone show featuring 3,000 drones, dazzling fireworks, laser displays, and breathtaking aerial performances.
The festival will also host a musical performance by the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra, making it a must-attend event this Eid!
No Eid celebration is complete without some live music, and Qatar’s concert lineup this year is stacked with something for everyone!
Talk about a DIVERSE lineup!
Qatar’s hospitality, luxurious hotels, and breathtaking cityscapes make it a dream destination for Eid! Whether you’re soaking in the vibes at Katara Cultural Village, catching a thrilling ride at Meryal Water Park, or unwinding at Sealine Beach, Qatar offers a blend of tradition and modern excitement that’s hard to beat.
So, if you’re looking for an unforgettable Eid escape, Qatar is DEFINITELY the answer!
