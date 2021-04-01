Latest
The Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge Is RESCHEDULED - Here's What You Need To Know
The most scenic edition of the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge is upon us ladies and gentlemen.
Following last week’s postponement, cyclists will be keen to hear the race has the go-ahead for this Friday, April 2.
Racers take note!
Your entry has automatically been deferred to this coming weekends event, and no further actions are required by you. Should you have any other queries, please contact us on info@cyclechallenge.ae before 12 noon on Monday 29 March.
Via race organisers
The races will start and finish at the Dubai International Sports Stadium in Dubai Sports City and will take you through the streets of Dubai with grand views of the iconic Expo 2020 Dubai grounds and the ever-famous Global Village.
You can also watch the full race briefing here race briefing video
Racers, see Spinneys Dubai 92 route maps here
Regularly attracting thousands of riders from all over the world, Spinneys Dubai 92 is all set to take place on April 2
The organisers announced that the main event, the illustrious 92km Adult Race, will roll out on April 2
All stops are being pulled to ensure the utmost COVID-precaution. Thus, this year there will be no spectators nor a fan village.
For more deets, click here.
Deets in a nutshell:
Dates?
- The main event, the illustrious 92km Adult Race – April 2, 2021
This is a sold out event