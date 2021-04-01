The Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge Is RESCHEDULED - Here's What You Need To Know

The most scenic edition of the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge is upon us ladies and gentlemen.

Following last week’s postponement, cyclists will be keen to hear the race has the go-ahead for this Friday, April 2.

Racers take note!

Your entry has automatically been deferred to this coming weekends event, and no further actions are required by you. Should you have any other queries, please contact us on info@cyclechallenge.ae before 12 noon on Monday 29 March.

Via race organisers

The races will start and finish at the Dubai International Sports Stadium in Dubai Sports City and will take you through the streets of Dubai with grand views of the iconic Expo 2020 Dubai grounds and the ever-famous Global Village.