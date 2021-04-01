د . إAEDSRر . س

Latest

The Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge Is RESCHEDULED - Here's What You Need To Know

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

The most scenic edition of the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge is upon us ladies and gentlemen.

Following last week’s postponement, cyclists will be keen to hear the race has the go-ahead for this Friday, April 2.

Racers take note!

Your entry has automatically been deferred to this coming weekends event, and no further actions are required by you. Should you have any other queries, please contact us on info@cyclechallenge.ae before 12 noon on Monday 29 March.

Via race organisers

The races will start and finish at the Dubai International Sports Stadium in Dubai Sports City and will take you through the streets of Dubai with grand views of the iconic Expo 2020 Dubai grounds and the ever-famous Global Village.

You can also watch the full race briefing here race briefing video

All You Need To Know Guide

Racers, see Spinneys Dubai 92 route maps here

Regularly attracting thousands of riders from all over the world, Spinneys Dubai 92 is all set to take place on April 2

The organisers announced that the main event, the illustrious 92km Adult Race, will roll out on April 2

All stops are being pulled to ensure the utmost COVID-precaution. Thus, this year there will be no spectators nor a fan village.

For more deets, click here.

Deets in a nutshell:

Dates?

  • The main event, the illustrious 92km Adult Race – April 2, 2021

This is a sold out event

Sponsored By
Sponsored Logo
Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle

Held under the auspices of the Dubai Sports Council and in partnership with Spinneys and Dubai 92, the challenge is one of the Middle East’s premium sporting races, regularly attracting thousands of riders from all over the world. The event celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2019 with 1,500 cyclists taking part in three build-up rides and 2,500 competing in the final race.

Visit Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle
Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle on Instagram
Comments
Share this

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?