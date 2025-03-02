Spotted: Terry Crews Distributing Meals In Dubai on The 1st Day of Ramadan

American actor & T.V. host,Terry Crews, was on a good deed mission in Dubai

The comedy actor was seen packing & distributing Iftar meals for those in need in Dubai. He expressed how admirable it is that so many people were ready and willing to help others, and he was impressed by the number of people involved.

He gave an inspirational speech in which he said “It’s not about helping everybody, it’s about helping one person at a time, and you are doing that today.”

The day included many volunteers ready to lend a hand in the cause & Crews’ words were as encouraging to them as can be!

‘The Giving Family’ movement

The initiative was organized by The Giving Family. It is a organization/community of people who are ready to give back to the community. Volunteers bring their friends & family and kids of all ages above 7 to help pack and give out meals.

One does not have to donate money in order to participate in the movement, participating through your time & effort on its own is enough.

Thousands of volunteers came together to give out 5000 meals to people around Dubai.

As the Holy Month of Ramadan has just started, giving back and empowering the community are some of the most important actions during this period of time.

