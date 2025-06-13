Step Into Your Dream Home In The Heart Of Dubai

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
Looking for a home that combines sleek style, modern comfort, and community connection?
View this post on Instagram
Step inside Glorious Central Residences and you’ll see what the buzz is all about. From thoughtfully designed studios, chic 1-bedroom, to spacious 2-bedroom apartments, every unit is crafted with flair. Clean lines, modern finishes, and clever layouts make each space feel like a private sanctuary—with just the right amount of glam.
This is more than a building—it’s a lifestyle. Whether you’re breaking a sweat at the fully equipped fitness center, cooling off in the swimming pool, or coming home to your dedicated parking space, Glorious Central Residences is all about making everyday living effortlessly awesome.
View this post on Instagram
Yes, really. These stunning homes start at an incredible AED 539,000, making it a smart move for investors and a golden opportunity for first-time buyers. With 45% of units already claimed, time is of the essence.
Nestled in the ever-evolving Warsan 4, one of Dubai’s fastest-growing neighborhoods, you’re perfectly placed to enjoy easy access to the city while soaking in the charm of a well-connected community.
This isn’t just another property launch. It’s your chance to be part of something stylish, smart, and strategically located.
Whether you’re investing or settling in, Glorious Central Residences is where it all comes together.
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service