Step Into Your Dream Home In The Heart Of Dubai

Looking for a home that combines sleek style, modern comfort, and community connection?

Say hello to Glorious Central Residences, the newest gem in vibrant Warsan 4 that is already TURNING heads!

Step inside Glorious Central Residences and you’ll see what the buzz is all about. From thoughtfully designed studios, chic 1-bedroom, to spacious 2-bedroom apartments, every unit is crafted with flair. Clean lines, modern finishes, and clever layouts make each space feel like a private sanctuary—with just the right amount of glam.

This is more than a building—it’s a lifestyle. Whether you’re breaking a sweat at the fully equipped fitness center, cooling off in the swimming pool, or coming home to your dedicated parking space, Glorious Central Residences is all about making everyday living effortlessly awesome.

Starting at Just AED 539K!

Yes, really. These stunning homes start at an incredible AED 539,000, making it a smart move for investors and a golden opportunity for first-time buyers. With 45% of units already claimed, time is of the essence.

The location is PRIME for all the right reasons…

Nestled in the ever-evolving Warsan 4, one of Dubai’s fastest-growing neighborhoods, you’re perfectly placed to enjoy easy access to the city while soaking in the charm of a well-connected community.

There are limited units left so scan the DLD Permit below ASAP!

This isn’t just another property launch. It’s your chance to be part of something stylish, smart, and strategically located.

Whether you’re investing or settling in, Glorious Central Residences is where it all comes together.