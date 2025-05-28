Sufi Magic Awaits: Abida Parveen Returns To Dubai For One Night ONLY!

Get ready, Dubai!

The Queen of Sufi music is making her long-awaited return for a one-night-only performance that promises to be nothing short of magical.

On Sunday, June 15, 2025 , the legendary Abida Parveen will grace the stage at Coca- Cola Arena , delivering an unforgettable musical journey through the heart of Sufism

This isn’t just another concert…it’s a spiritual experience that will stir your soul, ignite your heart, and leave you breathless. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or simply curious about the mystic power of Sufi music, this is your chance to witness a living icon live in action.

Why y ou c an’t m iss t his magical night:

Abida Parveen, often called the ‘Queen of Sufi Music’, has spent over 40 years transforming ancient poetry into mesmerizing vocal masterpieces. From the fiery verses of Bulleh Shah to the timeless wisdom of Rumi and Kabir, her voice is a vessel of raw emotion and divine energy. Every note carries the spirit of centuries-old mysticism—and every performance is pure magic.

Expect an atmosphere charged with emotion, where poetry meets devotion, and where the crowd is united by a shared sense of wonder and awe!!!

Event Details:



Date: Sunday, 15th June, 2025

Venue: Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai

Gates Open: 6 PM | Show Starts: 8 PM

🎟️ Tickets: Grab yours now!

Whether you’re drawn by the deep poetry, the divine vocals, or just the thrill of experiencing a once-in-a-lifetime concert—this night is for you!



DON’T MISS IT!