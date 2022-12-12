The Aloft Palm Are Hosting 5 Glam Soirees This Festive Season For ‘Em Divas In Town

Life is too short, too unpredictable, and too beautiful to not be making the best of this glorious festive season.

Hence, Aloft Palm Jumeirah is putting the HAPPY in holidays with their list of lavish shindigs that’ll have you making fond memories for a lifetime.

Keep scrolling for deets on the five blowouts at Aloft Palm Jumeirah

5. Christmas Eve Dinner and Christmas Brunch at East and Seaboard

Festive brunches and lavish dinners are here! Traditional festive treats await you at East and Seaboard Christmas Eve Dinner and Christmas Day Brunch with free flow of drinks and live entertainment.

Prices?

AED 199 – Soft Package

AED 299 – House beverages

4. Christmas Brunch at Luchador

Feel the fiesta at Luchador with a Mexquisite Mexican menu featuring Mexquisite traditional festive FAVES while being entertained by our fantastic duo and dancers.

3. New Year’s Eve at Splash Pool

Welcome the new year in a fabulous night of free-flowing bevvies, an international buffet and live entertainment! When the clock strikes 12, cheers to 2023 and new beginnings as you witness Dubai’s dazzling New Year’s display!

Prices? AED 499

2. New Year’s Eve at Aloft Aloha Beach

Celebrate the New Year by the beach and be mesmerized by the spectacular views of Palm Jumeirah at midnight while enjoying your favourite BAR-becue food & drinks!

Prices? AED 399

1. A New Year bash to remember at Luchador

Ring in the new year in an extravagant fiesta of food and free-flowing beverages and all-out live entertainment! At midnight, enjoy the magnificent rooftop views of Dubai’s most iconic fireworks display!

Prices start at AED 1399 per person, including house beverages.

If you book before December 20, you’ll score a 20 percent discount! More glitzy deets, here

For reservations, please contact 04 247 5577,

WhatsApp – 052 609 3371 or email AloftPalmReservations@alofthotels.com