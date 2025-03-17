Latest

The CEO Of LEOS International Discusses the Future of Luxury Real Estate And $7B Investment Plans

By
Rui Liu, the founder and CEO of LEOS International, sat down with the Smashi Business Show to discuss his journey in luxury real estate development and the future of the industry. LEOS International, a leading developer with a strong presence in the UK and UAE, has grown rapidly over the past 11 years, with seven successful projects in the UAE alone. Liu, a UK-qualified architect, highlighted his vision to bridge the gap between real estate capital and design, noting that his love for quality design drives the company’s mission to redefine luxury.

Liu reflected on key milestones, such as the first major project in East London in 2015 and the Weybridge Gardens development in the UK

These projects, along with their later ventures in the UAE, incorporated innovative design systems to create mixed-use developments that balance luxury with community needs. Liu emphasized that true luxury living goes beyond fancy products; it’s about creating spaces that enhance people’s lifestyles through design and technology. The $7 billion investment fund announced by LEOS International aims to focus on community-oriented developments and cutting-edge real estate tech, including AI labs for cross-border collaborations.

When asked about the role of design in real estate, Liu noted the importance of precision in turning blueprints into reality. He believes that each project should be treated as a journey, constantly evolving and adapting to market trends. He also acknowledged the growing demand for aesthetically pleasing, “Instagrammable” homes, but emphasized that true luxury is more about functional, well-designed spaces that resonate with residents’ needs and lifestyles.

Looking forward, LEOS International is set to launch multiple projects in Dubai and other Emirates, with a focus on mixed-use developments that integrate urbanization and tech. Liu’s commitment to challenging the status quo and pushing the boundaries of architectural design continues to define the company’s success.

Watch the full episode

