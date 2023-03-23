The Construction On Al Fay Road Is A Solution To Reduce Traffic

If you’ve been using Al Fay road over the past week, you may have also been sending in quite a few ‘Running late’ messages to your boss. The traffic has witnessed an increase but not for too long!

In an exclusive statement to Lovin Dubai, The RTA has confirmed that they are working on a temporary solution for the traffic congestion and a final solution will be in place by 2024

The traffic has currently affected neighbouring areas like Dubai Sports City and IMPZ too.

The RTA also mentioned that the traffic was owing to morning peak hours

The complete statement read,

Thanks for contacting us. Kindly note that the observed traffic is due to morning peak hours, noting that we are currently working on providing temporary solutions for Al-Fay Road that is taking place this month (March 2023), which will result in reducing the traffic congestion and improving the traffic flow, and the final solutions for the mentioned area are expected to commence in 2024.

