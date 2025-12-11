The Holiday Magic Will Sweep You Away At Wafi City’s Stunning Wonderland

If you’re looking for a festive escape that feels straight out of a storybook, Wafi City is delivering the full holiday dream this December.

The entire destination, from Wafi City Mall to the stunning Khan Murjan Souk, is being transformed into Wafi’s Whimsical Wonderland!

Step into a vibrant festive world glowing with twinkling lights, larger-than-life décor, joyful entertainment, and magical moments waiting around every corner.

This isn’t your average holiday setup. It’s a fully immersive festive journey designed for families, little ones, and anyone who still feels a spark of wonder during the season.

The moment you walk in, you’ll be met with colourful, whimsical installations that set the stage for a full month of creativity and joy

Kids can unleash their imaginations with hands-on crafts, festive workshops, and playful activities, while adults get to indulge in seasonal treats, unique market finds, and endless picture-perfect backdrops you’ll definitely want in your camera roll.

This is the kind of place where every corner feels like a surprise…think twinkling pathways, magical props, and that unmistakable warm holiday buzz.

The star of the season…?

The Santa Experience: an unforgettable, beautifully themed encounter that brings kids face-to-face with the big man himself!

Inside Santa’s cosy grotto, little visitors can whisper their festive wishes, walk away with a special Wafi City holiday toy, and take home a framed keepsake photo capturing the moment. Plus, families can enjoy a complimentary festive drink, from delicious hot chocolate to a warm cappuccino, because the holiday vibes start from the FIRST sip.

Santa Experience Dates & Details:

7–24 December: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: AED 85 (regular), AED 70 (pre-registered or Wafi Rewards members)

People of Determination: Free access

(Each ticket includes entry to the Kids’ Activity Area for festive crafts, letters to Santa, and hours of joy)

Festive fun and huge prizes? Yes, please.

Visitors who purchase the holiday booklet will be entered into the Whimsical Wonderland Raffle Draw, where two lucky winners will each walk away with AED 10,000 in Wafi gift vouchers. The winner announcement on 31 December adds a perfect grand finale to the season.

Plus, keep your eyes open for surprise giveaways and sweet seasonal treats, they’re sprinkled throughout the destination like little holiday treasures!!!

Wafi City pulled out all the stops like costumed characters wandering the walkways, live singers filling the air with festive tunes, glowing installations, and magical scenes that feel like stepping into a winter fairytale

Kids can hop between craft stations, take part in magical treasure hunts through Khan Murjan Souk, and explore interactive zones designed to spark imagination and creativity. Meanwhile, parents can enjoy exclusive festive offers, seasonal discounts, and a coupon booklet packed with savings.

Every detail is crafted to bring joy, nostalgia, and the warm glow of the holidays, it’s a feast for every sense.

Plus, even without tickets, there’s so much happening for all visitors:

Open arts and crafts workshops

Playful festive zones

Roaming entertainers

Stunning seasonal displays perfect for photos

Whether you’re popping by for a quick magical stroll or planning a full family day out, Wafi’s Whimsical Wonderland promises memorable moments from start to finish.