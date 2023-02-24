The Honorary President Of The Emirates Red Crescent Has Directed Direct Medical Aid For Syrian Earthquake Victims In The UAE

H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation and Honourary President of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), has taken a humanitarian step to provide medical treatment for Syrian earthquake victims, including children, in the UAE hospitals.

This is a great example of how the UAE is committed to helping those in need and providing them with the best possible care following the natural disasters that took place in Syria

Under the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima, Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) have initiated the procedures for bringing in the injured and their families, coordinating with various large hospitals in the UAE to help with the required medical treatment.

Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ERC, said that the directives of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak has come as part of her interest in improving the well-being of those affected by the earthquake in Syria, reports WAM.

Al Mazrouei also added that Sheikha Fatima’s initiatives “further supports the UAE’s the ongoing humanitarian and relief efforts in Syria, following the devastating earthquake hit the country.”

Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has completed the process for the first batch of earthquake victims and their families

The procedures, apart from medical aid, also include full support by the ERC for the victims and their families until they have reached full recovery to return to Syria ‘safe and sound.’

Al Mazrouei told WAM that the authority is keen on including children in the batch due to their critical health conditions, adding that they will be given the need care and support.