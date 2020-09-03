WATCH: The 8,500 Tonne ‘Link’ Has Been Added To Dubai’s Latest ‘Engineering Marvel’

Another day, another ‘largest in the world’ for Dubai.

“The Link” is a steel bridge which connects the One Za’abeel, a project with a $1 billion price tag.

And it took 12 days and more than 110 special jacks to hoist 8,500 tonnes of steel to its new home, 100 metres up. The feat is just one more major milestone in the construction of the Iconic One Za’abeel, located in Dubai’s DIFC.

This is the first section. Next up, to complete The Link is a second lift weighting in at 900 tonnes will be lifted in October, to 226 metres up. Dubai’s iconic One Za’abeel is already being praised as a modern marvel of engineering and design, it will feature a hotel, premium residences and office space.

Another addition to this city’s great skyline, once complete it will set a record for the longest cantilevered building in the world

WATCH the construction here.