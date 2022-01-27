IT'S HERE! The Middle East's Only LEGO® Themed Hotel Opens In Dubai

One can’t deny the LEGO fascination!

If you’ve been to LEGOLAND® Dubai and have loved every minute of it, then you’re going to OBSESS over the new LEGO-themed hotel that’s just opened up in Dubai.

From Adventure, Friends, Ninjago, Kingdom, and Pirate-themed rooms to a LEGO brick pond and a LEGO smoke-breathing dragon that welcomes you into LEGOLAND® Hotel, your stay is guaranteed to be one for the books.

Located at Dubai Parks And Resorts, the LEGOLAND® hotel boasts 250 fully-themed rooms and with every room booking, guests are in for some sweet freebies!

Freebies, ahhh who could ever deny wanting some sweet freebie love.

The rooms are not only themed and super interactive, but they’re quite spacious as well. A standard room can easily accommodate up to five, whilst family suites can sleep up to 8 guests… Cuz’ you know what they say, a family that vacations together, STAYS together.

And coming to the FREE stuff: Each room comes with a complimentary brekkie for all and FREE LEGOLAND® Park access for 2 adults and 1 child.

Rooms start at AED999 and EVERY room comes with a separate children’s area. Parents this is your cue to thank the lords!

The LEGOLAND® hotel is just a ‘brick’ throw away from the LEGO® Theme Park and Water Park!

This is what never-ending fun looks like. A bunch of entertainment and activities in the hotel, then a day full of rides and excitement at the theme park. With so much to do, learn, play, and SEE – this really is the complete experience.

And to fuel up for the jam-packed day ahead, the Bricks Family Restaurant inside the LEGOLAND® Hotel is ready to serve UP with their buffet-style menu, giving adults and kiddos alike options for days.

A trip that’s sure to leave your kiddos tired and ready to hit the sack by 7pm every day for a week! (The DREAM!)

All the bits and pieces:

Reservations are now open!

Price? Rooms start from AED999 – This includes brekkie and one park entry, LEGOLAND® Dubai OR LEGOLAND® Water Park.

Where? Dubai Parks and Resorts

For more info, click here.