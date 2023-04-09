The “Most Noble Number” Charity Auction Set A New World Record Of AED97.92 Million

The ‘Most Noble Number’ charity auction in Dubai, in support of the 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign launched by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was held last night at the Four Seasons resort in Jumeirah.

The world record was set in Abu Dhabi 16 years ago when a number plate was sold for AED52.5 million but that record has since been topped!

The vehicle license plate P7 was sold for a whopping AED55 million, setting a new record

The auction has achieved AED97.92 million and set a world record

The bid began at AED15 million but then it rose to over AED35 million, a bid made by Pavel Valeryevich Durov, the French-Emirati businessman who founded the app Telegram.

The closing bid, AED55 million, was met with celebratory confetti and cheers as the crowd gathered around the winner, who wished to remain anonymous.

