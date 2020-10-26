Latest
Dubai Has A Brand New Brew Garden And It's Perfect For Some Drinks In The Sun!
This outdoorsy event for the full clan is one you do NOT wanna miss out on!
Grand Hyatt Dubai has launched this CHILL.COM concept called ‘The Brew Garden’, which is a fun-filled outdoor escape for the entire famjam!
Nestled amongst 37 acres of lush gardens, you and the family can feast on an all-time FAAAVE German a-la-carte menu, with refreshing German hops. That’s with all the COVID-regulations in place, btw! Limited tables up for grabs, so book now on +971547924907.
This fun-filled fam-appropriate outdoors event will be happening every Thursday, Friday & Saturday from October 29 – November 14.
The Brew Garden is literally an ESCAPE from the daily hustle and bustle
Picture this, a cool winter’s evening, a scenic view of the sun setting in the distance, brown and white picket fences leading you to an open-aired garden surrounded by green, luscious lawns, wooden benches & tables- obviously with social distancing, fairy lights hung from the trees, a fire pit, your friends and family beside you, and freshly poured bevies — that’s the charm of The Brew Garden!
Sounds like your kinda day out? Then call +971547924907 ASAP to make your reservation.
The Brew Garden is like a massive organized picnic with a kind of magic in the air that makes bonding time a dreamy affair!
Good vibes GALORE at The Brew Garden, Grand Hyatt Dubai.
Folks can enjoy a meat-centric menu of barbecued favourites simmering in a custom oven, with comforting classics such as the succulent pork knuckle, the ever tender BBQ braised short ribs, and a mouthwatering Veal Schnitzel, just to name a few.
Kids and non-drinkers can also partake in the Biergarten culture with SPRITZER, freshly squeezed lemonade, juices or soda.
Head to The Brew Garden family event any time between 4 PM to 11 PM on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays
- Enjoy fun bevvies, background music, and the company of your family and friends under the autumn stars
- The brew garden features an authentic German a-la-carte menu and a wide range of German hops
- Mickey Mouse, Mini Mouse and Bongo the clown will be there to keep the kids entertained
- With no valet parking available at the venue, guests are encouraged to self-park or use public transport
REMEMBER The Brew Garden at the Grand Hyatt Dubai Gardens will last from October 29 – November 14!!
Call Ruth Savona on +971547924907 for further inquiries or email ruth.savona@hyatt.com.
For more info on the same, you can also check out their website.