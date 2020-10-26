Dubai Has A Brand New Brew Garden And It's Perfect For Some Drinks In The Sun!

This outdoorsy event for the full clan is one you do NOT wanna miss out on!

Grand Hyatt Dubai has launched this CHILL.COM concept called ‘The Brew Garden’, which is a fun-filled outdoor escape for the entire famjam!

Nestled amongst 37 acres of lush gardens, you and the family can feast on an all-time FAAAVE German a-la-carte menu, with refreshing German hops. That’s with all the COVID-regulations in place, btw! Limited tables up for grabs, so book now on +971547924907.

This fun-filled fam-appropriate outdoors event will be happening every Thursday, Friday & Saturday from October 29 – November 14.