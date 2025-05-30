The Tastemakers Of 2025 – UAE’s Best Restos, Crowned By Zomato

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Let’s be real — when the Zomato Restaurant Awards 2025 rolled into town, everyone knew it was going to be a night full of flavor, flair, and some seriously fierce food competition.
And wow, they did NOT disappoint.
From OG kitchen legends to buzzy newcomers already making waves on foodie TikTok. Dubai and Abu Dhabi showed up, showed out, and showed off their unbeatable restaurant game.
Think clinking glasses, foodie gossip, chef selfies, and lots of tasting plates.
Middle Eastern Marvels (DXB & AUH):
Aroos Damascus
Bait El Khetyar
Because shawarma is a lifestyle.
Karak Royalty (DXB):
FiLLi
Hot, sweet, and iconic — just like Dubai.
Veggie Power (DXB):
Shri Krishna Bhavan
Proof that flavor doesn’t need meat to slay.
Kebab Kings (AUH):
Al Sultan Restaurant & Grill
Juicy skewers and smoky dreams.
Mandi Masters (AUH):
Saudi Kitchen
Serving slow-cooked perfection on a plate.
Biryani Bosses (DXB & AUH):
Gazebo
Ritaj
Because one city can never have enough biryani.
Burger Battle Champs (DXB & AUH):
Pickl
Five Guys
A messy burger is a happy burger.
Pizza Royalty (DXB & AUH):
Pitfire Pizza
Pizza Di Rocco
Wood-fired, cheesy, and totally worth the carbs.
Dessert Dream Teams (DXB & AUH):
L’ETO
The Cheesecake Factory
One word: indulgence.
Brunch Vibes (DXB):
Seven Sisters Dubai
Where the only thing better than the food is the playlist.
Italian Icons (DXB & AUH):
Il Borro
Verso
Pasta. Pizza. Passion. Period.
Indian Stars (DXB & AUH):
Carnival by Trèsind
Punjab Grill
Spices? Elevated. Presentation? Flawless.
Casual Asian Cool (DXB & AUH):
Din Tai Fung
Vietnamese Pho
Comfort food, Asian edition.
Outdoor Goals (DXB):
At.mosphere
Because dining at the top of the world never gets old.
Nightlife Legends (DXB):
Barasti Beach
Beach. Beats. Burgers. Enough said.
Fine Dining Asian (DXB):
Pai Thai
Gorgeous setting. Thai flavors that hit.
Fine Dining Indian (DXB):
Trèsind
Innovative, bold, and always Instagrammable.
Celebrity Chef Magic (DXB):
Indya by Vineet
Where the star power matches the spice level.
Café of the Year (DXB & AUH):
Bkry
Saddle House
Coffee, croissants, and aesthetic goals.
Bar of the Year (DXB & AUH):
Honeycomb Hi-Fi
Craft by Side Hustle
Cocktails, vibes, and playlist perfection.
Best in Casual Dining (DXB):
Public
Laid-back never tasted so good.
Fine Dining Titans (DXB & AUH):
Nobu
Martabaan by Hemant Oberoi
Luxury you can taste.
Newcomer of the Year (DXB):
Sufret Maryam
Fresh to the scene and already making noise.
Restaurant of the Year (DXB):
Trèsind Studio
A culinary experience that’s just different.
From steaming cups of karak to melt-in-your-mouth maki rolls, Zomato’s 2025 awards reminded us that the UAE is an absolute food capital. The chefs? Legendary. The crowd? Glamorous. The energy? Electric.
Now go on, bookmark this list, grab your crew, and start eating your way through the winners. Because in this region, dinner is never just dinner. It’s a full-on event.
