The Tastemakers Of 2025 – UAE’s Best Restos, Crowned By Zomato

Let’s be real — when the Zomato Restaurant Awards 2025 rolled into town, everyone knew it was going to be a night full of flavor, flair, and some seriously fierce food competition.

And wow, they did NOT disappoint.

Held in classic Zomato style, the event brought together the who’s who of the UAE’s food scene

From OG kitchen legends to buzzy newcomers already making waves on foodie TikTok. Dubai and Abu Dhabi showed up, showed out, and showed off their unbeatable restaurant game.

Think clinking glasses, foodie gossip, chef selfies, and lots of tasting plates.

Now let’s get into what you really came for — THE WINNERS

Middle Eastern Marvels (DXB & AUH):

Aroos Damascus

Bait El Khetyar

Because shawarma is a lifestyle.

Karak Royalty (DXB):

FiLLi

Hot, sweet, and iconic — just like Dubai.

Veggie Power (DXB):

Shri Krishna Bhavan

Proof that flavor doesn’t need meat to slay.

Kebab Kings (AUH):

Al Sultan Restaurant & Grill

Juicy skewers and smoky dreams.

Mandi Masters (AUH):

Saudi Kitchen

Serving slow-cooked perfection on a plate.

Biryani Bosses (DXB & AUH):

Gazebo

Ritaj

Because one city can never have enough biryani.

Burger Battle Champs (DXB & AUH):

Pickl

Five Guys

A messy burger is a happy burger.

Pizza Royalty (DXB & AUH):

Pitfire Pizza

Pizza Di Rocco

Wood-fired, cheesy, and totally worth the carbs.

Dessert Dream Teams (DXB & AUH):

L’ETO

The Cheesecake Factory

One word: indulgence.

Brunch Vibes (DXB):

Seven Sisters Dubai

Where the only thing better than the food is the playlist.

Italian Icons (DXB & AUH):

Il Borro

Verso

Pasta. Pizza. Passion. Period.

Indian Stars (DXB & AUH):

Carnival by Trèsind

Punjab Grill

Spices? Elevated. Presentation? Flawless.

Casual Asian Cool (DXB & AUH):

Din Tai Fung

Vietnamese Pho

Comfort food, Asian edition.

Outdoor Goals (DXB):

At.mosphere

Because dining at the top of the world never gets old.

Nightlife Legends (DXB):

Barasti Beach

Beach. Beats. Burgers. Enough said.

Fine Dining Asian (DXB):

Pai Thai

Gorgeous setting. Thai flavors that hit.

Fine Dining Indian (DXB):

Trèsind

Innovative, bold, and always Instagrammable.

Celebrity Chef Magic (DXB):

Indya by Vineet

Where the star power matches the spice level.

Café of the Year (DXB & AUH):

Bkry

Saddle House

Coffee, croissants, and aesthetic goals.

Bar of the Year (DXB & AUH):

Honeycomb Hi-Fi

Craft by Side Hustle

Cocktails, vibes, and playlist perfection.

Best in Casual Dining (DXB):

Public

Laid-back never tasted so good.

Fine Dining Titans (DXB & AUH):

Nobu

Martabaan by Hemant Oberoi

Luxury you can taste.

Newcomer of the Year (DXB):

Sufret Maryam

Fresh to the scene and already making noise.

Restaurant of the Year (DXB):

Trèsind Studio

A culinary experience that’s just different.

From steaming cups of karak to melt-in-your-mouth maki rolls, Zomato’s 2025 awards reminded us that the UAE is an absolute food capital. The chefs? Legendary. The crowd? Glamorous. The energy? Electric.

So if your foodie bucket list isn’t already screaming with these names — what are you even doing?

Now go on, bookmark this list, grab your crew, and start eating your way through the winners. Because in this region, dinner is never just dinner. It’s a full-on event.