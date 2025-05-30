Latest

The Tastemakers Of 2025 – UAE’s Best Restos, Crowned By Zomato

Hera Shabbir
By

Let’s be real — when the Zomato Restaurant Awards 2025 rolled into town, everyone knew it was going to be a night full of flavor, flair, and some seriously fierce food competition.

And wow, they did NOT disappoint.

Held in classic Zomato style, the event brought together the who’s who of the UAE’s food scene

 

From OG kitchen legends to buzzy newcomers already making waves on foodie TikTok. Dubai and Abu Dhabi showed up, showed out, and showed off their unbeatable restaurant game.

Think clinking glasses, foodie gossip, chef selfies, and lots of tasting plates.

Now let’s get into what you really came for — THE WINNERS

Middle Eastern Marvels (DXB & AUH):

  • Aroos Damascus

  • Bait El Khetyar
    Because shawarma is a lifestyle.

Karak Royalty (DXB):

  • FiLLi
    Hot, sweet, and iconic — just like Dubai.

Veggie Power (DXB):

  • Shri Krishna Bhavan
    Proof that flavor doesn’t need meat to slay.

Kebab Kings (AUH):

  • Al Sultan Restaurant & Grill
    Juicy skewers and smoky dreams.

Mandi Masters (AUH):

  • Saudi Kitchen
    Serving slow-cooked perfection on a plate.

Biryani Bosses (DXB & AUH):

  • Gazebo

  • Ritaj
    Because one city can never have enough biryani.

Burger Battle Champs (DXB & AUH):

  • Pickl

  • Five Guys
    A messy burger is a happy burger.

Pizza Royalty (DXB & AUH):

  • Pitfire Pizza

  • Pizza Di Rocco
    Wood-fired, cheesy, and totally worth the carbs.

Dessert Dream Teams (DXB & AUH):

  • L’ETO

  • The Cheesecake Factory
    One word: indulgence.

Brunch Vibes (DXB):

  • Seven Sisters Dubai
    Where the only thing better than the food is the playlist.

Italian Icons (DXB & AUH):

  • Il Borro

  • Verso
    Pasta. Pizza. Passion. Period.

Indian Stars (DXB & AUH):

  • Carnival by Trèsind

  • Punjab Grill
    Spices? Elevated. Presentation? Flawless.

Casual Asian Cool (DXB & AUH):

  • Din Tai Fung

  • Vietnamese Pho
    Comfort food, Asian edition.

Outdoor Goals (DXB):

  • At.mosphere
    Because dining at the top of the world never gets old.

Nightlife Legends (DXB):

  • Barasti Beach
    Beach. Beats. Burgers. Enough said.

Fine Dining Asian (DXB):

  • Pai Thai
    Gorgeous setting. Thai flavors that hit.

Fine Dining Indian (DXB):

  • Trèsind
    Innovative, bold, and always Instagrammable.

Celebrity Chef Magic (DXB):

  • Indya by Vineet
    Where the star power matches the spice level.

Café of the Year (DXB & AUH):

  • Bkry

  • Saddle House
    Coffee, croissants, and aesthetic goals.

Bar of the Year (DXB & AUH):

  • Honeycomb Hi-Fi

  • Craft by Side Hustle
    Cocktails, vibes, and playlist perfection.

Best in Casual Dining (DXB):

  • Public
    Laid-back never tasted so good.

Fine Dining Titans (DXB & AUH):

  • Nobu

  • Martabaan by Hemant Oberoi
    Luxury you can taste.

Newcomer of the Year (DXB):

  • Sufret Maryam
    Fresh to the scene and already making noise.

Restaurant of the Year (DXB):

  • Trèsind Studio
    A culinary experience that’s just different.

From steaming cups of karak to melt-in-your-mouth maki rolls, Zomato’s 2025 awards reminded us that the UAE is an absolute food capital. The chefs? Legendary. The crowd? Glamorous. The energy? Electric.

So if your foodie bucket list isn’t already screaming with these names — what are you even doing?

 

Now go on, bookmark this list, grab your crew, and start eating your way through the winners. Because in this region, dinner is never just dinner. It’s a full-on event.

