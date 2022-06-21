د . إAEDSRر . س

The UAE 40-Day Mourning Period Officially Ended Today

The UAE began the 40-day mourning period after the late president HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan passed away on May 13, 2022.

UAE flags were flown at half-mast for 40 days. Many other countries also participated in a short mourning period.

The Ministry of Presidential Affairs (MoPA) announced that the mourning period is ending today, June 21

UAE flags across the country will be raised at 9am on June 22

Besides the flags being flown at half-mast, work across ministries, and public and private sectors was suspended for 3 days.

