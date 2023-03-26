The UAE And Other Arab Nations Condemn The Burning Of A Copy Of The Holy Quran In Denmark

The burning of religious symbols is an act that stirs controversy and provokes strong reactions from believers all over the world. On Friday, March 24, a far-right anti-Muslim group Patrioterne Gar in Denmark burned a copy of the Holy Quran and the Turkish flag in front of the Turkish Embassy in Copenhagen. This was broadcasted on Facebook.

This act of intolerance was widely condemned by many countries in the region, including Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE

The UAE issued a strong statement through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), expressing its permanent rejection of any practices aimed at destabilizing security and contravening human and moral values and principles.

UAE strongly condemns burning of a copy of Holy Quran in #Denmarkhttps://t.co/2ysn3ee3Zb — وزارة الخارجية والتعاون الدولي (@MoFAICUAE) March 26, 2023

The UAE also called on the international community to work together to spread the values of tolerance and coexistence and reject hatred and extremism

The statement emphasized the importance of respecting religious symbols and avoiding incitement and polarization, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

The burning of the Holy Quran and the Turkish flag by Islamophobic extremists is not only a violation of the principles of religious freedom and respect for diversity but also a serious threat to social harmony and peaceful coexistence. The act can be seen as an attempt to spread fear and hatred towards Muslims, which is unacceptable in a world where we need to work together to promote understanding and tolerance.

Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories to your phone.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.