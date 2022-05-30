Latest
The UAE Condemns The Recent Storming Of Al Aqsa Mosque Courtyard By Extremist Settlers
On Sunday, May 29, the Israeli occupation forces supported the entrance of the planned “flag march” which is an organised event to annually commemorate the occupation of the eastern part of the city.
In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), they reiterated its firm position on the need to provide full protection for Al Aqsa Mosque. The UAE is aiming to halt the provocative violations taking place there.
The UAE seriously condemns the storming of Al Aqsa Mosque’s courtyard
The Ministry called upon Israeli authorities to take responsibility, de-escalate the situation, and end all attacks and practices that lead to the tension
The Ministry states that there needs to be respect for the custodial role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan over the holy sites. The UAE stressed the need to support all regional and international efforts to advance the Middle East Peace Process and end illegal practices that threaten the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.