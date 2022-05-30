The UAE Condemns The Recent Storming Of Al Aqsa Mosque Courtyard By Extremist Settlers

On Sunday, May 29, the Israeli occupation forces supported the entrance of the planned “flag march” which is an organised event to annually commemorate the occupation of the eastern part of the city.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), they reiterated its firm position on the need to provide full protection for Al Aqsa Mosque. The UAE is aiming to halt the provocative violations taking place there.

The UAE seriously condemns the storming of Al Aqsa Mosque’s courtyard