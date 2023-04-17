The UAE Is Granting Golden Visas To Imams And Religious Scholars In Service For Over 20 Years

The 10 year long-term golden residency visa will now be granted to imams, muezzins, muftis and Muslim preachers, scholars and researchers who have worked in Dubai for over 20 years

This is an initiative led by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, to recognize the efforts of the individuals who play a pivotal role in society by spreading invaluable morals, positive values and religious teachings.

A decision made under the directive of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in addition to the golden visa, they will also be granted a financial reward on the joyous occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

What are the benefits of a golden visa? In addition to the benefit of long-term residency, the golden visa allows for recipients to maintain a UAE visa without a sponsor and stay outside the country for more than six months without losing the validity of their residency. Golden Visas have also been granted to businessmen, doctors, talented individuals and outstanding students.

