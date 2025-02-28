The Ultimate Power Summit For Women Is Returning To Abu Dhabi!

Ladies, get ready because Abu Dhabi is about to be THE place to be in 2025!

The highly anticipated Forbes 30/50 Summit is making a grand return to the capital from March 5-8, 2025, and this is not just any event…it’s THE ultimate gathering of powerhouse women from across the globe!

Set against the stunning backdrop of the Saadiyat Rotana Hotel, this four-day extravaganza is all about bringing together the brightest minds from Forbes’ 30 Under 30 and 50 Over 50 lists, creating a unique cross-generational mentorship experience.

Expect top-tier industry leaders, innovative entrepreneurs, and fierce changemakers coming together to share knowledge, insights, and inspiration.

With a mix of on-stage discussions, mentorship sessions, and workshops, attendees will have the chance to deep dive into crucial topics like corporate leadership, investment, entrepreneurship, and the creative economy…

And let’s talk about the Idea Forums…a game-changing opportunity for attendees to have their voices heard, exchange ideas, and make meaningful connections.

It’s all about engagement, impact, and empowerment!

Plus, it wouldn’t be an Abu Dhabi event without some serious cultural immersion, and Forbes is making sure attendees get the full experience.

Think exclusive city tours, a Desert Party at Al Wathba featuring a pop-up souk with local vendors, and the grand finale…an International Women’s Day Awards Gala at the Louvre Abu Dhabi

Imagine celebrating female excellence inside one of the most iconic cultural landmarks in the world – goosebumps!

So folksss, this is your chance to network with some of the most influential women on the planet, soak in priceless wisdom, and experience Abu Dhabi like never before.

Important Deets:

Date: March 5-8, 2025

Location: Saadiyat Rotana Hotel, Abu Dhabi

Save the date, book your tickets, and get ready to be a part of something BIG. March 2025 can’t come soon enough!