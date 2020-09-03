The Weekend Is Right At You Doorstep And Here Are 5 Amazing Things You Can Do

PHEEWWW!! The week is over FINALLY. Now get ready for an awesome weekend with our ultimate list of the coolest things to do in town. 5. Into Irish music? This is you go to place Enjoy a traditional Irish music session by Paddyman at Fibber Magee’s pub. Where? Saeed Tower 1 When? Every Thursday For more information, click here.

4. Impact local businesses with Visa’s #WhereYouShopMatters #WhereYouShopMatters is an initiative encouraging all people around the world to think about the positive impact their shopping can have on local communities. Visa has partnered with local businesses, making it easier for you to discover them more easily and support them. Shop locally and tell your friends, family, co workers to shop local. Use the tag #WhereYouShopMatters, and we will repost and feature it on IG. Find the small local business directory here.

3. Intersect by Lexus has to be a spot on your breakfast hit list! Looking for a unique spot for breakfast? Intersect By Lexus, in the heart of DIFC, is a concept store that oozes casual style. There are only 2 others like it in the world, a design lover’s dream with great coffee, it’s the perfect spot for a chill morning. The store is modelled on Lexus, and originally a way for people to learn more about the brand. The leather on the seats is the very same as the leather you find in Lexus cars, the eye-catching wall design is also modelled on car features while the rolling white roof represents the rolling dunes of Dubai. A conversation starter at every corner, the unique interiors are one reason to go, but the breakfast is another. A compact menu, with eggs the order of the day, or choose the moreish homemade paratha, followed by a couple of sweet dishes to finish. Enjoy some liquid boosts in the form of detox smoothies and go on your merry way for the week! Where? DIFC, Gate Village 7 When? Sunday to Thursday 8am to 6pm For more information, click here. Note: Intersect is only open on weekdays.

2. Celebrate your birthday this weekend at STK STK Downtown is giving YOU a birthday treat. From now till the end of October, join them for your birthday bash and YOU go free!

It’s not only you that gets looked after when you book your birthday but your whole birthday brigade will get a glass of sparkling on arrival too! Thursdays bring the HOTTEST R’n’B tracks, free-flowing drinks & a 3-course set menu. From 8pm – 11pm Fridays Double Dare to Brunch, indulgent affair for those who dare. The internationally-acclaimed steakhouse serves up all your international favorites and first-class entertainment. From 2pm – 5pm & 8pm – 11pm *T&Cs apply. DOB to fall within 7 days (before or after) of the date attending; Photo ID essential; Minimum 4 guests per booking; Please mention the birthday offer when making the reservation;

Offer available on Thursday and Friday.

1. Enjoy a delicious Friday brunch at this award winning Asian restaurant The Asian restaurant Mekong at Anantara, The Palm Dubai Resort is launching its much-awaited Pan-Asian brunch on Friday, September 4. The brand-new Friday brunch runs from 12.00 noon until 3.00 pm so diners can enjoy a leisurely

afternoon savouring flavourful bites prepared by our talented chefs at Mekong. Aromatic main courses

and plates piled high with Asian specialities will be delivered to your table so you can relish the

experience fully with sleek Asian beats. A range of beverage packages are available for the brunch to satisfy the diverse needs of guests:

AED 295 per person, including unlimited soft drinks, juices, tea and coffee.

AED 395 including alcoholic house beverages.

AED 495 including sparkling beverages.

AED 199 for guests from 12 to 18 years old.