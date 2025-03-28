The White Lotus S3: More Than A Show, A Cultural Phenomenon Reshaping Tourism

The White Lotus has kept audiences hooked since day one with its signature blend of mystery, dark humor, and indulgent luxury. Season 3 is the biggest season yet, packed with shocking twists, breathtaking views, and exclusive experiences that redefine luxury travel. Streaming exclusively on OSN+ in the Middle East, this season promises jaw-dropping drama, unforgettable characters, and exotic luxury vibes

Thailand’s stunning backdrop

This season takes viewers to Thailand’s most beautiful destinations; think crystal-clear beaches, lush jungles, and five-star resorts like:

Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui

Rosewood Phuket

Anantara Lawana Koh Samui

With eight captivating episodes, this season dives into gripping drama and tangled relationships set against serene tropical scenery.

A star-studded cast

Season 3 brings together an exciting lineup of A-list stars, including Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, and Parker Posey. Plus, BLACKPINK’s Lalisa Manobal makes her highly anticipated acting debut, adding even more buzz to this must-watch season.

Dive into the drama IRL at Four Seasons Dubai

The magic doesn’t stop on-screen because you can step into The White Lotus world at the Four Seasons Dubai with their exclusive cabana experience, inspired by the show. Picture yourself lounging in a lavish poolside escape with luxe vibes straight from the series. This chic experience is only available until May 16, 2025.

Dress like a White Lotus guest with H&M

Obsessed with the effortlessly cool vacation looks in The White Lotus? Enter the H&M x The White Lotus Collection for the ultimate resort-wear line available right here in Dubai. Whether you’re lounging poolside or strolling the streets of Mykonos (or JBR), this collection has your summer wardrobe covered.

Don’t miss the finale

The season is racing towards an unforgettable finish. Catch new episodes of The White Lotus Season 3 every Monday at 5 AM Dubai on OSN+.

Episode 7: Premieres March 31

Episode 8 (Finale): Premieres April 7

Here’s your checklist for a taste of The White Lotus life:

Stream The White Lotus Season 3 exclusively on OSN+, new episodes every Monday.

Book your Four Seasons Dubai Poolside Escape Cabana for the ultimate luxury experience.

Shop the H&M x The White Lotus Collection before it’s gone.

What’s next on OSN+?

After The White Lotus finale, get ready for the return of HBO’s hit series, The Last of Us Season 2, premiering exclusively on OSN+ on April 14, 2025.