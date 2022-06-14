These Are The Quarantine And Isolation Rules For Monkeypox In Dubai

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has issued guidelines for confirmed cases of Monkeypox and close contacts. The disease can be tested by PCR when a swab is grazed on the skin.

Here’s everything you need to know about dealing with Monkeypox if you’re a Dubai resident

Those with symptoms must isolate alone until the result of the PCR test is released. The DHA will then contact the patient to complete the isolation procedures. They must isolate at home or in an institutional isolation facility for 21 days. They may go to the nearest hospital if the symptoms worsen.

Close contact cases must quarantine for 21 days but PCR testing is not mandatory if there are no symptoms

Here’s what close contact cases must do: