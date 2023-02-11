This Dazzling Show Will Transport You And The Whole Fam To A Magical Wonderland!

The population of the UAE are big fans of world-class entertainment, so it comes as no surprise that Abu Dhabi is bringing a dazzling show for you and the little ones to enjoy. Get ready to surprise the kiddos with tickets to Masha and The Bear!

You read that right, Masha and The Bear are coming to Abu Dhabi for two days

Grab your tix from Platinum List and Etihad Arena.

This show will amaze you and the little ones with dazzling displays, catchy tunes, snow, confetti, and so much more! The kiddos will definitely label you as “Parent of the Year” when you surprise them with this theatre performance… So, get in line!

Embark on a journey that will take you into the magical world of the forest with your fave characters

Masha and The Bear will go on adventures with the Panda, the Tiger, and the Penguin in this magical performance. Get ready to travel the world with them because this show will be one for the books for you and the little ones to remember!

Mark your calendars for April 29 and 30, they’ve got 6 shows spread across the 2 days at the Etihad Arena.

When?

April 29 – 11am, 2pm and 5pm

April 30 – 11am, 2pm, and 5pm

Tix start from AED95 and you can grab yours from Platinum List and Etihad Arena.

