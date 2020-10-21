د . إAEDSRر . س

YES! 3 Day Weekend Confirmed In The UAE

A three day weekend has been confirmed for the public sector.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources confirmed via a tweet today that Federal Government employees will enjoy a three-day weekend, starting next Thursday, October 29, with work resuming on Sunday, November 1 in respect of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH),

Private sector holidays have yet to be announced.

