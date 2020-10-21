Announcements
YES! 3 Day Weekend Confirmed In The UAE
A three day weekend has been confirmed for the public sector.
The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources confirmed via a tweet today that Federal Government employees will enjoy a three-day weekend, starting next Thursday, October 29, with work resuming on Sunday, November 1 in respect of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH),
Private sector holidays have yet to be announced.
تقرر أن تكون #إجازة_المولد_النبوي الشريف في #الحكومة_الاتحادية لدولة #الإمارات_العربية_المتحدة، يوم #الخميس 29 #أكتوبر 2020، على أن يستأنف الدوام الرسمي يوم #الأحد 1 #نوفمبر. pic.twitter.com/WCwLcTBsT2
— FAHR (@FAHR_UAE) October 21, 2020