Top 8 Experiences To Look Forward To This Weekend

The weekend is here, and it brings with it brand new events and experiences (indoor of course), guaranteeing unlimited fun for you!

Here’s a round up of 8 experiences to make your weekend an absolute delight

8. Free Yoga classes for kids

Master Choa Kok Sui’s free online meditation will take place this Saturday via Zoom! These classes are meant for children aged 10-16 years to help them train their minds more efficiently.

More details here.

7. Chippy arrives at Dubai Marina!

Indulge in a special meal this weekend with Chippy! Join the official launch of their Dubai Marina restaurant and chomp down some free, authentic, good old-fashioned chips!

Where? Marina Wharf – Shop 1, Promenade Level – 1 Marina Walk

When? Friday, June 10

Time? 2pm

6. Treat your hair to a special day with collective.

Looking to change up your hair this weekend? Pamper your tresses to a luxurious experience with collective., a hub created by Deena Alawaid representing hair artists from all over the world.

Where? Mag Warehouse, Al Quoz Industrial Area 2

Book an appointment here.

5. Dine in a luxury tent at Ninive

The Ninive tent is back! Enjoy an authentic taste of the Middle East complete with food, drinks and shisha. This urban majlis allows for a relaxing time during the day, or go after 8PM to party with a live DJ! Don’t miss the tashreeb, couscous royal, and mixed grill among some other stunning cultural dishes.

Where? Emirates Towers Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road



More details here.

4. Relax at home with Solace, an authentic Balinese home spa

Detoxify your body and mind with this holistic Balinese style spa at the comfort of your own home. Spoil yourself with luxurious facials, massage or immerse yourself in signature rituals like the Kansa Massage or the Solace facial.

More details here.

Time? 10am to 8pm (for bookings)

3. Embark on a culinary adventure to 1920’s Japan at Mimi Kakushi

Travel back in time to Japan’s Meiji Era with Mimi Kakushi. This restaurant serves up delicious food for all moods, ranging from traditional ikura, otoro, and fresh water eels to Kushi Angus beef and green asparagus drizzled with a refreshing lemon and sesame wafu vinaigrette.

Where? Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah

More details here.

2. Celebrate Global Wellness Day with Dusit Thani Dubai

Padel tennis, Muay Thai, sound healing and yoga are just a few of the activities you can enjoy to kick start your journey to fitness, health, and self care at Dusit Thani Dubai’s Global Wellness Day celebrations happening this Saturday. What’s more? All sessions are free of charge! Don’t forget to register in advance.

Where? Dusit Thani

When? Saturday, June 11

Time? 8am to 12pm

More details here.

1. Groove to funky Afropop beats at Afroworld!

The legends of Afropop will be at the Coca-Cola Arena this Saturday to help you dance away the weekend in style! So rush on over to their website to book your tickets NOW!

Where? Coca-Cola Arena

When? Saturday, June 11.

Time? 9pm, gates open at 7:30pm