Two Lucky UAE Peeps WON AED500k By Doing Absolutely NOTHING

This is the stuff dreams are made of chaps!

The Jan 9th Saturday night LIVE draw that took place over the weekend saw TWO winners walking away with AED 500,000 each! YES, 500 grand from Mahzooz y’all! The winning numbers were 3, 11, 23, 25, 34 and 44.

Apart from that jing-bang, Sat night’s draw also saw another 2,962 winners taking some big bucks. BREAK DOWN: 156 winners took home AED 1,000 each, while AED 35 went to 2,806 participants. The total prize money won in the draw was AED 1,254,210.

Mahzooz is making Millionaires with a grand prize of AED 50 million! YES, 50 million. Be the winner this coming Saturday.

How to enter you ask?! Do it here!

You can still enter in time for next week’s comp, where (if your stars align) you can actually win AED50 MILLION DIRHAMS FAM. Just follow this 1 simple step.

Purchase an Al Emarat bottle of water on the mahzooz.ae website

Each bottle of water purchased provides eligibility for 1 line in the draw (and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s partners to hydrate those in need).