Coronavirus
UAE COVID Update: Cases And Mortality Rates Have Dropped This Summer
As always, Tuesday is the press briefing day and from all the figures we’ve reported over the last two months, there are some positives.
The NCEMA reported the UAE ranked 1st in the number of tests per capita during the months of July and August 2020.
August saw more than 2 million lab tests nationwide which is the 8th highest in the world which proves the incredible number of tests happening across the country. And on another positive note, the total cases reduced by 21% during the months of July and August and the mortality rate decreased by 5.7% between the months of July and August.
The figures recorded are the outcome of the commitment and awareness of our society and it is important to maintain this national gains
They gov also commented on the purpose for 14 days isolation, saying incubation period can be BETWEEN two to 14 days, making it necessary for travellers and first contacts to isolate.
Interestingly, the report added, symptoms begin within 4 to 5 days after infection, while symptoms are delayed for the elderly and those with chronic diseases.
Residents are being reminded to follow precautionary measures of social distancing and wearing a face mask to maintain their health & safety when out in public.
If you’ve run out of disposable masks or are looking for quality reusable masks to avoid being FINED AED 3,000, then check these out:
1. A pack of 50 three-layer disposable medical face masks for AED 21.00.
2. Advance reusable face mask, suitable for when you go running or cycling for AED 70.99.
3. Pack of 8 adjustable and slightly more affordable reusable face masks with breathing filters and earloops, for AED 53.90.