UAE COVID Update: Cases And Mortality Rates Have Dropped This Summer

As always, Tuesday is the press briefing day and from all the figures we’ve reported over the last two months, there are some positives.

The NCEMA reported the UAE ranked 1st in the number of tests per capita during the months of July and August 2020.

August saw more than 2 million lab tests nationwide which is the 8th highest in the world which proves the incredible number of tests happening across the country. And on another positive note, the total cases reduced by 21% during the months of July and August and the mortality rate decreased by 5.7% between the months of July and August.