The UAE Affirms The Peace Treaty Will Advance The Palestinian Cause

Around 700 guests from around the world congregated on the South Lawn of The White House to witness the historic signing of a peace treaty between the UAE and Israel.

The signing of the peace accord marks an opportunity to strengthen and stabilise the region while creating new energy for positive change across the Middle East. The UAE was represented by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stood for Israel.

The agreement proves the nations are breaking free from the past with an aim to set a new course for history, according to US Pres. Donald Trump who brokered the treaty.

“This will mark the dawn of a new Middle East”