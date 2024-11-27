JUST IN: A Popular UAE Healthcare Provider Has Launched A Programme Dedicated To Women’s Health

Latest

Anika Eliz Baby
By

Big news for women in the UAE! Straight from the Global Women’s Forum in Dubai…

Mediclinic Middle East has launched Mediclinic Woman—a groundbreaking programme dedicated to women’s health at every stage of life. From adolescence and childbearing years to menopause and beyond, this initiative is all about YOU

This is healthcare that inspires confidence. Bravo!

Mediclinic Woman ensures seamless, coordinated care tailored to your needs

Think preventive screenings, maternity and fertility support, specialist gynaecology, female cancer treatment at their world-class Comprehensive Cancer Centres (Dubai and Abu Dhabi), women’s health physiotherapy, aesthetics, wellness, and menopause management.

No matter your clinical need, Mediclinic is here with the highest international standards of care

Whether you’re welcoming a baby or navigating complex conditions, their expert teams have your back with collaborative, multidisciplinary care.
Women’s health just got a whole lot better—because you deserve nothing less!
For more details about Mediclinic Woman, click here!
Mediclinic Middle East is part of Mediclinic Group, a diversified international private healthcare services group established in South Africa in 1983, with divisions in Switzerland, Southern Africa 
(South Africa and Namibia) and the UAE. The foundation of Mediclinic lies in the application of rigorous science to improve the lives of patients, through the use of state-of-the art treatments
and technologies to care for patients in an evidence-based environment. Mediclinic Middle East operates seven hospitals and 29 clinics in the UAE with over 970 inpatient beds. 
 
Visit Mediclinic Middle East 's Official Website
Mediclinic Middle East  On Instagram
