UAE Peeps Can Now Get 50% Discount On Traffic Fines

Ajman residents can now get a 50 percent discount on their fines, sounds good, doesn’t it?

The police has rolled out a new initiative as part of the country’s Golden Jubilee celebrations. The discounts will be valid from November 21 to December 31.

Motorists can also get their black points cancelled and their confiscated vehicles released

The Golden Jubilee discount applies to all traffic violations recorded before November 14. However, it doesn’t cover offences that are related to reckless driving that endangered the lives of others, and changing a vehicle’s engine or chassis without a licence.

Thanks to the UAE Police, who always comes up with great initiatives to encourage good road behavior

