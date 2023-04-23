UAE Residents Can Now Apply For An eVisa To Japan For Under AED100

With the weather getting hotter and the days getting longer, that can only mean one thing… Summer is rolling in. With that, it’s time to get those summer plans in order and what better way to do that than to travel?

So, if you love to travel the world and experience new cultures then it’s safe to say that Japan is on your bucket list. The good news, as a UAE resident you are now eligible to apply for an eVisa to Japan for UNDER AED100.

On March 27, Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the new online visa application. Also, they stated that all residents in the UAE and Saudi Arabia are eligible to apply for a short-term tourist eVisa.

The general cost for the eVisa is AED80. However, UAE Nationals can enter Japan visa-free and stay there for 30 days max.

To apply for the eVisa to Japan click here.

The short-term eVisa is a 90-day tourist visa that permits single-entry only

Here are all the papers you need to apply for the eVisa to Japan:

Passport

Passport Photo

Emirates ID Copy (Front and Back)

Itinerary with all the flight details

Schedule of stay

Hotel Information

Certificate of Employment

Bank Statement for the last 3 months

It is important to note that you should not upload any extra documents other than the ones required. Any additional documents that they request from you must be uploaded within 72 hours.

If your application is missing any document the ministry will terminate it immediately without prior notice. However, you can re-apply as soon as they terminate it.

Finally, here are the 5 steps you need to follow as you apply for the Japanese Tourist eVisa

Verify the type of Visa necessary to visit Japan and the documents needed. Enter the relevant and necessary information for the online visa application They will send the results of your visa application to your registered e-mail address Please pay the visa fees notified to you via e-mail to the Japanese establishments where you are applying Payment required: eVisa will be issued after the payment – If your visa is free of charge you will receive your eVisa automatically after step 3

