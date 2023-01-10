UAE Schools Will Start Teaching Students About The Holocaust

The UAE and Israel signed the Abraham Accords 2 years ago to normalise the relations between the two countries.

The move is part of the Gulf nation’s effort to become to regional peacemaker; inviting a number of Holocaust survivors to visit and opening the region’s first Holocaust memorial exhibition in 2021.

The United Arab Emirates Embassy in the United States took to Twitter to announce that the Holocaust will be taught in the school curriculum

In the wake of the historic #AbrahamAccords, 🇦🇪 will now include the Holocaust in the curriculum for primary and secondary schools. “Memorializing the victims of the Holocaust is crucial,” said Ali Al Nuaimi, one of the Emirati brokers of the Accords. https://t.co/itP6WlX8j5 — UAE Embassy US (@UAEEmbassyUS) January 5, 2023

While the embassy did not provide details on the curriculum, it simply states that it will be taught in both primary and secondary schools

Ali Al Nuaimi, one of the Emirati brokers of the accords and one of the country’s educational leaders, said that acknowledging the Holocaust is vital in a region in which Jews have centuries of history.

The Tel Aviv- and London-based Institute for Monitoring Peace and Cultural Tolerance in School Education (IMPACT-se) has been advising on educational standards, including assessing course content.

Marcus Sheff, IMPACT-se’s CEO, said the UAE’s curricula were already “head and shoulders” above those of other regional countries in that they show “no evidence of hate at all,” nor antisemitism, and “recognise Judaism’s historic place in the Arab World”.