UFC Fight Night Is Back In Abu Dhabi For An Unforgettable Showdown!

Hera Shabbir
By

Mark your calendars, fight fans — UFC Fight Night is returning to Abu Dhabi on July 26, and it’s set to be an action-packed night you won’t want to miss!

Taking place at the iconic Etihad Arena, this electrifying event will feature Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier De Ridder in a headlining main card that promises fireworks!

Whether you’re a die-hard UFC fan or just looking for an epic night out, this is your chance to witness world-class fighters throw down in one of the most vibrant cities on the planet. Because sport isn’t just a pastime in Abu Dhabi, it’s a WHOLE lifestyle that you NEED to be part of. With its world-class venues, global sporting partnerships, and legendary hospitality, Abu Dhabi has cemented its status as a global sports capital. And when the UFC comes to town, the energy is unmatched.

From heart-pounding action inside the octagon to the buzzing atmosphere outside the arena, Abu Dhabi delivers an experience that goes beyond the fight

Seats are selling fast, so grab yours before they’re gone! Prices start from just AED 295:

Seat Category Regular Price Aisle Price
Category 1 AED 10,495 AED 10,595
Category 2 AED 5,495 AED 5,595
Category 3 AED 3,495 AED 3,595
Category 4 AED 2,495 AED 2,595
Category 5 AED 1,295 AED 1,370
Category 6 AED 695 AED 770
Category 7 AED 495 AED 545
Category 8 AED 295 AED 345

Book now: etihadarena.ae
Location: Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi
Doors open: 5:30 PM
Date: Satuday, July 26, 2025

Make it a whole weekend to remember! 

Grab your tickets, bring your hype crew, and get ready for a night of adrenaline, drama, and elite combat sports at its best.

See you at Etihad Arena!

Visit Visit Abu Dhabi 's Official Website
Visit Abu Dhabi On Instagram
