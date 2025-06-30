UFC Fight Night Is Back In Abu Dhabi For An Unforgettable Showdown!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
Mark your calendars, fight fans — UFC Fight Night is returning to Abu Dhabi on July 26, and it’s set to be an action-packed night you won’t want to miss!
Whether you’re a die-hard UFC fan or just looking for an epic night out, this is your chance to witness world-class fighters throw down in one of the most vibrant cities on the planet. Because sport isn’t just a pastime in Abu Dhabi, it’s a WHOLE lifestyle that you NEED to be part of. With its world-class venues, global sporting partnerships, and legendary hospitality, Abu Dhabi has cemented its status as a global sports capital. And when the UFC comes to town, the energy is unmatched.
Seats are selling fast, so grab yours before they’re gone! Prices start from just AED 295:
|Seat Category
|Regular Price
|Aisle Price
|Category 1
|AED 10,495
|AED 10,595
|Category 2
|AED 5,495
|AED 5,595
|Category 3
|AED 3,495
|AED 3,595
|Category 4
|AED 2,495
|AED 2,595
|Category 5
|AED 1,295
|AED 1,370
|Category 6
|AED 695
|AED 770
|Category 7
|AED 495
|AED 545
|Category 8
|AED 295
|AED 345
Book now: etihadarena.ae
Location: Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi
Doors open: 5:30 PM
Date: Satuday, July 26, 2025
Grab your tickets, bring your hype crew, and get ready for a night of adrenaline, drama, and elite combat sports at its best.
See you at Etihad Arena!
