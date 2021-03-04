Latest
It's Just A 30 Minutes Drive To Grab Your Drinks!
Unisat is a bottle shop chain in Ajman and right now they have offers running at every single store!
A bit of background: Unisat is nearly a decade old and is in the business of offering great deals on vino, hops, spirits and more across its TEN Ajman stores.
This is important if you’re a Dubai resident ‘cus it only takes THIRTY minutes to get there, (it’s actually closer than UAQ) and the deals are MASSIVE! If your ears are pricking up for some great value drinks, Unisat now has 500 bottles on sale and there are up to 50% discounts happening across all stores!
Stock up on big deals with the 50% discounts at Unisat and get a free bottle when you spend over AED500 – WINNING!
St Patrick’s Day is looming and you can celebrate with discounts on Irish products including vino and champers!
NO ALCOHOL LICENSE REQUIRED!
There are new offers every month at one of the UAE’s biggest liquor stores
Not JUST a 50% discount, not JUST 500 bottles on sale, Unisat is one of the biggest liquor stores in the UAE, the Emirates branch which has just had a brand new refurb’ to make your shopping experience SUPER convenient and comfortable!
The popular store also drops new offers EVERY. SINGLE. MONTH so follow on Facebook or Instagram to stay up to date!