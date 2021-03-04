It's Just A 30 Minutes Drive To Grab Your Drinks!

Unisat is a bottle shop chain in Ajman and right now they have offers running at every single store!

A bit of background: Unisat is nearly a decade old and is in the business of offering great deals on vino, hops, spirits and more across its TEN Ajman stores.

This is important if you’re a Dubai resident ‘cus it only takes THIRTY minutes to get there, (it’s actually closer than UAQ) and the deals are MASSIVE! If your ears are pricking up for some great value drinks, Unisat now has 500 bottles on sale and there are up to 50% discounts happening across all stores!

Stock up on big deals with the 50% discounts at Unisat and get a free bottle when you spend over AED500 – WINNING!