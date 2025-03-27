Latest

WATCH: Crowds Gather at 3 AM For Empuraan First Show In Dubai

Anika Eliz Baby
By

L2: Empuraan is here and the Malayali community in Dubai was up since 2 am to welcome it!

Dubai-based Malayalis were at City Centre Deira from 2 am to party and prep before they went in for the first show of superstar Mohanlal’s latest film- L2: Empuraan

The movie features big names like Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Saniya Iyappan, Manju Warrier, and more so the rush is very understandable. It also stars Dubai-based RJ Nyla Usha!

You can catch the movie across theatres in Dubai from today

The 3-hour film is a sequel to another movie named Lucifer, which came out in 2019. So this has been a long and much-awaited wait. Especially for A10 (Mohanlal) fans in the UAE.

