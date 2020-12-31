Navigate
  • Lovin Dubai in Latest

WATCH: Youtuber Money Kicks Bought Himself His First Amazing Luxury Car At 18!

Turning 18 is a significant time in one’s life. You’re studying in university, taking up an internship maybe, but if you’re anything like Rashed Saif Belhasa, you buy yourself a Rolls Royce. Young and aspiring Rashed Saif Belhasa aka Money Kicks posts vlogs on Youtube, often with other famous people like MoVlogs.

In his most recent upload, he shared the new car he bought for himself

Money Kicks may just be 18 but he’s a young entrepreneur

If his name sounds familiar, that’s because he’s the son of billionaire Saif Ahmed Belhasa, local entrepreneur. He takes the work ethics and entrepreneurial mindset from his father, creating a streetwear clothing line with Ross Mackay called Kings Ambition and an online clothing store called Money Kicks.

Although he owns many cars like the Ferrari F12 Berlinetta and Lamborghini Aventador, it seems like the Rolls Royce was his own purchase

 

Listen To The Lovin Daily: Dubai Announced For The Steady Easing Of COVID-Regulations Starting January 1
Related Post
  1. The Twin Of Michelangelo's David Will Be Featured At Expo 2020

    Dubai’s Expo 2020 was set to open October 2020 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic,…

  2. The UAE Is The Second Leading Country In Administering The COVID-19 Vaccine To The Population

    The vaccinations against COVID-19 have become available in the UAE since December 2020. In just…

  3. UAE Embassy In Washington Warns Citizens To Obey Curfew Amid The Shocking US Capitol Breach

    2020 2.0 here we go. Shocking protest footages from Washinton DC are surfacing and the…

  4. A Local Hustle: A 21-Year-Old Dubai Expat Starts His Own Vegan Venture From Scratch!

    We STAN self-made and ambitious peeps, who not only care about self-development but also nature…

  5. Dubai Is A Possible Location For The Joshua vs Fury Fight This Year

    Eddie Hearn stated the Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury fight is most likely not going…