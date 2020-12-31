WATCH: Youtuber Money Kicks Bought Himself His First Amazing Luxury Car At 18!

Turning 18 is a significant time in one’s life. You’re studying in university, taking up an internship maybe, but if you’re anything like Rashed Saif Belhasa, you buy yourself a Rolls Royce. Young and aspiring Rashed Saif Belhasa aka Money Kicks posts vlogs on Youtube, often with other famous people like MoVlogs.

In his most recent upload, he shared the new car he bought for himself

Money Kicks may just be 18 but he’s a young entrepreneur

If his name sounds familiar, that’s because he’s the son of billionaire Saif Ahmed Belhasa, local entrepreneur. He takes the work ethics and entrepreneurial mindset from his father, creating a streetwear clothing line with Ross Mackay called Kings Ambition and an online clothing store called Money Kicks.

Although he owns many cars like the Ferrari F12 Berlinetta and Lamborghini Aventador, it seems like the Rolls Royce was his own purchase

