WEEKEND HOTLIST: 9 Ways To Enjoy Your Days Off

9. This movie screening is just for the girlies

That Dubai Girl, the region’s most trusted and influential women-led community, is partnering with leading beauty brand UKLASH to present Eyes Wide Open an exclusive cinema night dedicated to empowerment, authentic connection, and feel-good entertainment. Guests will gather for an evening designed to inspire. From a stylish welcome to an uplifting movie screening of Bride Hard, every moment is crafted to remind women to see their worth and show up as their boldest selves. Noona Nafousi is their special guest speaker for the evening, delivering an empowering talk to uplift and motivate attendees.

Guests will leave with gift bags packed with UKLASH products, confidence affirmations, partner samples, and an exclusive promo code to continue their self-love journey.

Where? Vox Cinemas, Nakheel Mall

When? next Thursday, July 24

Time? 7 pm

To book tickets, please visit: https://www.thatdubaigirl.com/events/that-dubai-girl-cinema

8. Shreya Ghoshal returns to Dubai for a magical night of musical brilliance

The voice that has defined Indian music for over two decades returns to Dubai! Experience the enchanting live performance of Shreya Ghoshal, one of the most celebrated and versatile playback singers of our time. From her unforgettable debut in Devdas to recording over 3,000 songs in 20 languages, Shreya’s musical journey is nothing short of legendary. She has worked with the biggest composers in the industry, won five National Film Awards, and performed on some of the world’s most iconic stages, including the Royal Albert Hall and Sydney Opera House.

Where? Trade Center Arena, DWTC

When? Saturday, July 19

Time? Doors open at 6 pm

Book here

7. You can’t miss the After Dark Brunch

Perched high above the city, Malibu Sky Lounge invites guests to indulge in a dynamic night of culinary delights, signature cocktails, and atmospheric beats, all under the twilight sky. Whether you’re starting your weekend in style or simply seeking a unique Friday night

plan, After Dark at Malibu Sky Lounge offers the perfect blend of flavour, music, and ambiance.

Where? 64th floor, Malibu Sky Lounge, Paramount Hotel Midtown

When? Every Friday, from 8:30 pm till 11:30 pm

Price? Packages start at AED 199

Book by WHATSAPP: +971 58 826 5729 or Email: restaurants.midtown@paramounthotelsdubai.com

6. It’s wagyu and wine Wednesdays at Akabeko

Rooted in the Japanese yakiniku tradition, this dinner showcases the versatility of wagyu through indulgent tapa-style dishes. The seven-course menu begins with compound butters in bold flavours like garlic, yuzu shichimi, shio kombu, kimchi, and ume & nori, served with sourdough. Guests can then enjoy signatures such as Wagyu Carpaccio, Wagyu Curry Arancini, a selection of Kushiyaki skewers, a curated sushi board, and a seasonal steak cut. The experience concludes on a sweet note with two Hōjicha desserts created by co-founder Tee and a close friend. Each course is paired with curated off-menu wines, selected to highlight the depth and nuance of the dishes. The wine list changes every month, ensuring a fresh pairing experience with every visit.

Where? AKABEKO, Palm West Beach

When? Until September

Price? AED 450 per person

For more information, visit akabeko.ae or call 050 561 8288. Reservations via Seven Rooms

5. Step into the FUTURE at Dubai Mall’s Galaxy Experience Space

This weekend, check out the Galaxy Experience Space at Dubai Mall’s Star Atrium (Ground Floor) — running until August 1. Get hands-on with the latest Z Fold7, Z Flip7, and Watch8, and explore all the new AI features through fun, interactive displays. The space is designed to give you the full ILP vibe, with a packed calendar of fashion, photography, and gaming workshops.

4. The second-hand book fair is here

Dubai Culture has begun the ‘Second-Hand Book Fair’, held alongside the ‘Dubai Public Library’ Summer Camp. The fair promotes the concept of book sustainability by encouraging reuse within the community, aiming to spread culture and knowledge across all age groups with symbolic prices starting at AED 3, 5, and 10.

Where? Al Twar Library

When? July 14 to August 15

Time? Sunday to Thursday: 8 am to 8 pm | Friday: 8 am to 12 pm

3. Stay indoors and treat yourself to a wellness sesh at The Spa with 20% off

With the arrival of Serenity Season, guests are invited to immerse themselves in a world of stillness and renewal, where time slows down and the senses awaken. Whether you’re seeking deep relaxation or radiant rejuvenation, guests can retreat into a realm of pure bliss with signature massages, illuminating facials, and time-honoured rituals inspired by global traditions. Discover the exquisite art of the hammam, delight in bespoke aromatherapy journeys, or simply let the day melt away in the serene elegance of these award-winning sanctuaries. Complementing the in-spa offerings is a bespoke collection of wellness products, allowing you to extend the serenity long after your visit, each item a delicate reminder of time well spent in stillness.

Where? The Spa at Address Hotels + Resorts

When? From now until September 30, 2025

For more information, visit the website

2. This JLT neighbourhood resto is doing a super pet-friendly series

UBK (Urban Bar & Kitchen), the much-loved neighbourhood social hub at Mövenpick Hotel JLT, is turning up the community spirit this summer with the launch of Paws & Play with Furrari

Highlights of Paws & Play with Furrari include a curated pop-up market featuring local pet brands including @petskitchen.ae, @perro.dog.collars, @muja.jewellery, and @paw.skies, Complimentary grooming services from @petspoiler.ae including pawdicures, basic teeth cleaning, and mini makeovers, a live quiz with prizes, designed for pet owners to play and compete together, Exclusive offers: 30% off total F&B for diners, free drinks for humans, and puppuccinos for pets, and a gift for every furry guest from @doctorpetofficial!

Where? UBK, Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai

When? Sunday, July 27

Time? 2 pm to 5 pm

Entry is free for all pets, with no registration required.

For more information and bookings, please contact +971 4 438 0064 | Book through Instagram | or visit UBK

1. This exclusive staycation offer for UAE residents has 20% off on spa too

This summer, Address Hotels + Resorts and Palace Hotels and Resorts invites UAE residents to indulge in an unforgettable luxury escape with up to 35% off stays across its stunning hotels and resorts in Dubai and Fujairah. The exclusive offer includes a complimentary breakfast, complimentary stay for children aged below 12 years, and up to 20% off rejuvenating spa treatments, making it the ideal summer retreat for families.

From iconic cityscapes to breathtaking beachfront vistas, each Address and Palace hotel offers a unique experience. Beyond the stunning locations, guests can enjoy early check-in, late check-out, subject to availability upon time of arrival, and exclusive access to the finest dining and leisure facilities, all reflecting Address Hotels + Resorts’ signature elegance and unparalleled hospitality.

Where? Address Hotels + Resorts and Palace Hotels and Resorts

When? Only until 30 September 2025

For booking and more information, visit website