WEEKEND HOTLIST: 6 Ways To Take A Break And Relax!

Your pass to excitement, adventure, and relaxation awaits. Uncover the latest events, explore the hottest spots, and indulge in the trendiest activities for an unforgettable weekend experience.

Here are a bunch of activities to check out so you can start the fun this weekend

Get the latest news on your phone, for free! Follow Lovin Dubai on WhatsApp here!

6. Experience the ultimate Afro festival with live performances at AfroLOUD

The region’s biggest Afro festival is back. After an undeniable, show-stopping success at Butterfly Carnival, AfroLOUD is back- bigger, louder, and more electrifying than ever. Get ready for an unforgettable celebration of music, culture, and unity as we bring the ultimate festival experience to one of Dubai’s most iconic locations, Ain Dubai, for the first time ever. Prepare to dance beneath the world’s tallest wheel as an all-star lineup of Afrobeats and Amapiano artists takes the AfroLOUD stage for phenomenal live performances.

Experience the energy of a vibrant international live band alongside top DJs spinning the hottest Afrobeats, Amapiano, Afro House, and Afro Desi sounds, creating an electric atmosphere like no other. From the rhythm of the drums to the pulse of the dancefloor, AfroLOUD is where the soul of music meets the heartbeat of the city.

This is more than a festival—it’s a movement. Don’t miss out on the biggest Afro experience of the year!

Where? Ain Dubai, Bluewaters Island

When? Saturday, April 5

5. The world’s most spectacular race day- the Dubai World Cup 2025 is here

Get ready for the Dubai World Cup 2025, one of the UAE’s most iconic annual events. This world-class race day, set against the stunning backdrop of the Meydan Racecourse, features nine thrilling races with a total prize of $30.5 million. Beyond the racetrack, experience a day filled with fashion, fine dining, and endless entertainment.

Don’t Miss The Style Stakes- The Style Stakes invites guests to showcase their finest race day attire in categories like Best Dressed Lady, Man, Couple, Traditional Outfit, and Best Hat. Winners receive fabulous prizes, including Emaar gift cards, Emirates Skywards Miles, and luxury fashion vouchers.

Where? Meydan Racecourse

When? Saturday, April 5

Book tickets now!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Racing Club (@racingdubai)

4. Experience French Montana live at Bohemia Beach Club with epic DJ sets!

Catch the international icon behind global hits and the diamond-certified single “Unforgettable” at Bohemia Beach Club. French Montana continues to dominate the charts with his unique blend of street-smart rap and pop-savvy sound.

From his breakout success with Excuse My French to his latest album Mac & Cheese 5, French Montana is set to bring his energy and chart-topping hits to Hustle & Harmony. DJ TJ, Jax, Devon Kosoko, Skinny Loop and Taya Kruzz take over the decks, spinning iconic throwbacks and today’s hottest hip-hop and R&B tracks until late.

Where? Bohemia Beach Club

When? Friday, April 4

Tickets here!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BOHEMIA BEACH CLUB (@bohemiabyfive)

3. Dine in the wild with Dubai Safari Park

Experience the thrill of dining surrounded by wildlife at Dubai Safari Park with a unique 2-hour immersive experience for up to six guests. Choose between a delightful breakfast or a memorable dinner, set amidst the majestic presence of giraffes and lions. The breakfast option includes the company of giraffes, lions, and the grand aviary, while the dinner experience features giraffes and lions.

Guests also enjoy all-day access to the park, exploring six distinct zones: African Village, Asian Village, Explorer Village, Arabian Desert, Kids Farm, and Alwadi. The package includes a 15-minute Arabian Desert Safari Tour, access to scheduled animal feeding and encounters, wildlife talks, and Young Explorers workshops. Complimentary parking is provided, and additional dining and retail options are available at an extra cost. Please note that paid feeding and encounters are not included. Treat yourself to a one-of-a-kind wildlife dining adventure at Dubai Safari Park!

Where? Dubai Safari Park

Time? Open daily, 9 am to 6 pm

Book now!

2. Experience the magic of Russian ballet with the melodies of Tchaikovsky

Step into the enchanting world of ballet fairy tales, where magic comes to life for children and adults alike. On April 5 at 2 p.m., the Magic of Russian Ballet gala concert will grace the stage of the Zabeel Theatre (Jumeirah Zabeel Saray Hotel), featuring stars of Russia’s premier ballet scene.

Beloved characters from The Nutcracker and Sleeping Beauty will be brought to life by acclaimed soloists from Russia’s leading theaters, dazzling audiences with their artistry and precision. With Tchaikovsky’s mesmerizing music, breathtaking choreography, and spellbinding performances, this unforgettable ballet experience will captivate the hearts of all ages.

Where? Zabeel Theatre – Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

When? Saturday, April 5

Time? 2 pm onwards

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zabeel Theatre (@artforalluae)

1. Check out this Art Exhibition for the Creative, By the Creative

Paramount Hotel Dubai and Artventurous present an exclusive week-long art exhibition, ‘For the Creative, By the Creative’. Curated by Spanish sculptor Will Yaya, the event features an exceptional lineup of local and global artists, including Jivan Hovhannisian, José Luis Ramirez, Angelica Lenzen, and Shahi Dayekh. The exhibition opens with a glamorous night in the Screening Room, unveiling Artventurous Magazine’s Spring Issue #41. With a distinguished jury panel and a showcase of award-winning talent, this cultural spectacle promises to be a highlight ahead of Art Dubai 2025. Don’t miss Dubai’s latest artistic masterpiece!

Where? Paramount Hotel Dubai

When? April 12 to 19