WEEKEND HOTLIST: 6 Ways To Make The Most Of Your August

6. Relive your childhood with Spacetoon’s greatest hits in a nostalgic musical celebration

Zabeel Theatre is celebrating 25 years of Spacetoon. Calling all “Youth of the Future” to join for an exciting and unique concert to relive childhood memories—especially for the 90s generation—through iconic cartoon theme songs. The concert is headlined by Assem Sukkar, one of the most important singers and composers behind Spacetoon’s classic cartoon intros. He’s known for beloved themes from Dragon Ball, Sabeq wa Laheq, Hazeem Al-Ra’ad, and Saqoor Al-Ard.

Adding an extra spark to the night, TMSA7 will be on deck, bringing a special flavour to the experience. Don’t miss out on this nostalgic celebration—it’s a night you’ll never forget!

Where? Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

When? August 2 and 3

Tickets here!

5. Big, fat, fake Indian weddings are all the rage right now

Get ready for the most vibrant, fun-filled, and totally filmy night in town – Band Baaja Baaraat at Vice! This is not your average party – it’s a full-blown fake wedding celebration with no vows, no pheras… only pure vibes! Featuring: DJ Sarpanch spinning the best desi beats, Live Dhol, Endless Naach-Gaana, Live Mehendi, Desi wedding decor & shadi style snacks to give you the full shaadi feels! Traditional wear compulsory – bring your best ethnic glam!

Where? VICE, Ramee Dream Hotel

When? Friday, Aug 8

Book here!

4. Support Inclusivity at Dubai’s new Mallathon challenge

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan has just launched the Dubai Mallathon – a free, community fitness initiative taking place every day throughout August. Nine malls across Dubai will open from 7 am to 10 am for the public to run or walk at their own pace, choosing from 2.5km, 5km, or 10km.

Team AngelWolf will take Rio (22, a Person of Determination) to one of the participating malls every morning at 7 am to run 5km+ using his adapted racing chair. You’re invited to run or walk alongside him or even take a turn pushing Rio in his chair for part of the way (just like HH Sheikh Hamdan did during the Dubai Run!). Bring your friends, your family, or your work team (a great way to start the day before work!) – Rio loves the company, and it’s an unforgettable experience in real-life inclusion.

Full schedule and more details for Rio here

3. Dyson has launched a limited edition Airwrap and hair styling to celebrate

Dyson has introduced Kanzan Pink, a limited-edition colourway exclusive to the Dyson Airwrap i.d.™, this July. Inspired by the soft, delicate tones of cherry blossom, Kanzan Pink takes its name from Prunus serrulata ‘Kanzan’, the scientific name for the iconic cherry blossom tree.

To mark the launch of the limited-edition Kanzan Pink Dyson Airwrap™ i.d., Dyson is inviting guests to experience the Friendship Day activation at the Dyson Demo Store, Mall of the Emirates and Dubai Mall. From 30th July to 3rd August, bring a friend and enjoy a complimentary hair styling session with Dyson’s expert stylists using the latest Dyson haircare technology. Guests will also receive a Chitosan styling sample to mark the occasion.

Where? Dyson Demo Store, Mall of the Emirates and Dubai Mall

When? Today until Aug 3

To book:

-Dubai Mall: call 054 586 6978 or book directly via the website here

-Mall of the Emirates: call 055 448 9019 or book directly via the website here

2. Flowwow has the most flamboyant collection for World Friendship Day

Make your friends feel extra loved this Friendship Day with gifts as unique as they are. Whether they’re near or far, Flowwow has you covered with same-day delivery across Dubai, Riyadh, Amman, and more.

For the Friend Who Keeps the Group Together: Brighten her day with a Signature Bouquet of hydrangeas, roses, and lisianthus. Try the Golden Glow (AED 280) for instant serotonin or the Bouquet of Summer (AED 230) for vibrant, seasonal vibes.

Brighten her day with a Signature Bouquet of hydrangeas, roses, and lisianthus. Try the Golden Glow (AED 280) for instant serotonin or the Bouquet of Summer (AED 230) for vibrant, seasonal vibes. For the Fashionably Late Friend (But Always Worth the Wait): Say it with flower-filled dessert boxes and chocolate-dipped strawberries, perfect for their Instagram grid.

Say it with flower-filled dessert boxes and chocolate-dipped strawberries, perfect for their Instagram grid. For the Late-Night Therapy Call Hero: Help them wind down with a luxury scented candle like Creamy Sunset (AED 98), infused with vanilla and oud.

Help them wind down with a luxury scented candle like Creamy Sunset (AED 98), infused with vanilla and oud. For the Meme-Sending Caffeine Addict: A gift basket with Arabic coffee, baklava, flowers, and more (AED 349) is their energy in a box.

A gift basket with Arabic coffee, baklava, flowers, and more (AED 349) is their energy in a box. For the Friend Who’s Basically Family: A Mini Self-Care Tray (AED 199) or Beautiful Everyday Gift Box (AED 279) is like sending them a warm hug.

A Mini Self-Care Tray (AED 199) or Beautiful Everyday Gift Box (AED 279) is like sending them a warm hug. For Your Long-Distance Friend: Surprise them with a Bento Cake (AED 100) and a personalised note—because “thinking of you” tastes even sweeter.

Where? Flowwow.ae

1. The second-hand book fair is here

Dubai Culture has begun the ‘Second-Hand Book Fair’, held alongside the ‘Dubai Public Library’ Summer Camp. The fair promotes the concept of book sustainability by encouraging reuse within the community, aiming to spread culture and knowledge across all age groups with symbolic prices starting at AED 3, 5, and 10.

Where? Al Twar Library

When? Until August 15

Time? Sunday to Thursday: 8 am to 8 pm | Friday: 8 am to 12 pm