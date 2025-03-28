WEEKEND HOTLIST: Last Minute Ideas For The Eid Vacay

Your pass to excitement, adventure, and relaxation awaits. Uncover the latest events, explore the hottest spots, and indulge in the trendiest activities for an unforgettable weekend experience.

Here are a bunch of activities to check out so you can start the fun this weekend

13. This post-iftar boot camp by Grenade will keep you on your fitness goals

If you’re finding it tough to work out during the day, Grenade is motivating you to try hitting the gym after Iftar. It could be your sweet spot. You’ll be fully recharged, and working out at night can be a lot more social and fun. Grab a workout buddy, crush it together, and vibe with the fitness community at this awesome event.

Get ready for some serious fun because this event is giving away FREE Grenade Goodie Bags to all participants, packed with tasty treats to fuel your workout! Plus, they’ve got bar samplings on-site to keep you energized throughout the event. Whether you’re a fitness newbie or a pro, this bootcamp is for ALL levels. Also, get your little ones in on the action with a Giant Tik-Tak-Toe game to keep them entertained. Just don’t forget your mats and water.

Where? DAMAC Hills 1, Event Area

When? March 28 to 30

Price? FREE event

12. Sit back and relax with this staycation at Four Points by Sheraton

Celebrate Eid Al Fitr 2025 in style at Four Points by Sheraton on Sheikh Zayed Road. Enjoy a week-long staycation offer featuring 25% off on all hotel outlets and 30% off on apartments (from two to four bedrooms). Start your day with a complimentary breakfast for up to four, and let kids under 12 dine and stay for free.

Indulge in signature dining experiences at Purani Dilli and Chai Bazaar, or take in breathtaking views from Level 43 while enjoying live music and expertly crafted drinks at Charlie’s. Dive into luxury, unwind by the pool, and make this Eid a memorable escape!

Where? Four Points by Sheraton, Sheikh Zayed Road

11. Visit the House of Porsche

Porsche fans, get ready for an experience that will accelerate your senses at Café Villa 515 in Jumeirah. The House of Porsche is revving up the fun with a vibrant aesthetic, calming ambiance of the Oud and a plethora of food and beverage options, from miso and velvet lattes to carefully curated breakfast, lunch and dinner menus.

Begin your journey of creativity by getting involved in workshops like chocolate making, Arabic calligraphy and perfume making at the Porsche-inspired villa. Don’t forget to take your chance and test drive a Porsche at this must-visit pop-up where art, culture, and automotive innovation collide this Eid.

Where? Villa 515, Jumeirah

When? Until Wednesday, April 3

Time? Open daily, from 10 am to 1 am

10. Let creativity run wild with this fun initiative by Dubai Safari Park

This Eid, Dubai Safari Park invites young explorers to join the ‘Wild Impressions’ initiative, where kids can transform their safari experiences into hand-drawn illustrations and descriptions. Select artworks have been compiled into the park’s first-ever safari guidebook and displayed on the Art Wall, celebrating children’s creativity and passion for animal conservation. Guests can enjoy the limited-edition guidebook on safari tours at Explorer Village from Eid al Fitr until 13 April. Plus, the Art Wall has a blank section for new contributions, encouraging young visitors to add their own artistic take on the wild. Dubai Safari Park is open daily from 10 am to 6 pm—don’t miss this unique, family-friendly experience!

Where? Dubai Safari Park

When? From Eid-al-Fitr until April 13

Time? Open daily, 9 am to 6 pm

9. Global Village is going all out with nine nights of fireworks

Eid + Global Village = the ultimate vibe. A major highlight of the celebrations will be the breathtaking nine-night Eid fireworks displays, taking place daily from Friday, March 28 to Saturday, April 5. The spectacles will light up the sky at 10 PM during Ramadan nights and return to their regular 9 PM timing, starting first day of Eid onwards.

Where? Global village

When? Daily from Friday, March 28 to Saturday, April 5

Time? 10 pm during Ramadan and 9 pm on Eid

8. This Ayat al Qursi collection is a stunner for Eid

The Ayat al Qursi Collection by Piece of You is sleek, modern, and deeply meaningful. They feature intricate Arabic calligraphy and can be customized in various precious metals. It’s the perfect way to carry a reminder of faith, protection, and serenity with you every day.

Piece of You jewelry is crafted from 18K gold and diamonds, ensuring it doesn’t tarnish and stays beautiful for years. Each piece is handmade, making it as unique as you are. Perfect for stacking, layering, and adding to your growing collection, our designs are made to complement any style. We also offer free lifetime polishing, cleaning, and repair for any manufacturing defects, so your jewelry always stays in perfect condition.

visit www.pieceofyou.ae or follow Piece of You on social media @PieceOfYou.ae

7. The Dubai World Cup morning gallop is back

Horseracing fans will have the chance to meet the stars of the world’s most spectacular race meeting when Meydan Racecourse stages The Dubai World Cup Morning Gallop, in partnership with Binghatti. Watch trackside as the horses gallop and complete their final preparations for the big night, meet the jockeys and trainers and enjoy expert analysis from the stage. Guests will also enjoy a sumptuous buffet breakfast, with live cooking stations, fresh juices, breakfast cocktails, live entertainment, a stunning millinery exhibition, the chance to purchase exclusive Dubai World Cup merchandise, and much more.

Where? The Paddock Garden at Meydan Racecourse (Valet parking is available outside of Gate 3)

When? Thursday, April 3

Time? from 6 am

Price? Tickets cost AED360, Kids (up to 12) AED220

Book via www.dubairacingclub.com

6. Check out this Art Exhibition for the Creative, By the Creative

Paramount Hotel Dubai and Artventurous present an exclusive week-long art exhibition, ‘For the Creative, By the Creative’. Curated by Spanish sculptor Will Yaya, the event features an exceptional lineup of local and global artists, including Jivan Hovhannisian, José Luis Ramirez, Angelica Lenzen, and Shahi Dayekh. The exhibition opens with a glamorous night in the Screening Room, unveiling Artventurous Magazine’s Spring Issue #41. With a distinguished jury panel and a showcase of award-winning talent, this cultural spectacle promises to be a highlight ahead of Art Dubai 2025. Don’t miss Dubai’s latest artistic masterpiece!

Where? Paramount Hotel Dubai

When? April 12 to 19

5. Flowwow has tonnes of ideas for last-minute gifts

Celebrate the spirit of Eid Al-Fitr with Flowwow’s beautifully curated collection of gifts, perfect for sharing joy and appreciation. From luxurious Arabic sweets and handcrafted chocolates to elegant floral arrangements and indulgent cakes, there’s something for every taste. Choose from gold treasure baskets, crescent-shaped floral displays, and decadent pecan trays, or surprise loved ones with a delightful Eid-special cake. Whether you’re looking for a grand gesture or a simple, heartfelt present, Flowwow makes gifting effortless and memorable. Explore the full collection online and spread the festive cheer!

P.S. Get a 20% discount for the confectionery and sweet category with code EID20 until March 31.

4. Award-winning Ghraoui Chocolate’s Eid collection is the perfect gift

Indulge in the artisanal delights of Ghraoui Chocolate this Eid Al-Fitr with a stunning collection of handcrafted chocolates, personalised gift boxes, and elegant hampers. Choose from custom-designed sleeves, trays of assorted flavors, and luxurious embroidered boxes, all crafted with the finest natural ingredients. Whether you’re gifting a sweet token or a lavish treat, Ghraoui ensures a decadent, heartfelt celebration.

Where? Dubai: Dubai Mall, Fashion Avenue or order via WhatsApp (+971503315993) for home delivery

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi, Dalma Mall, 1st Floor or WhatsApp: +971503313992 / Landline: 025464984

3. The UAE’s first-ever hands-on dinosaur excavation experience is back for a limited time

OliOli® is transforming into a prehistoric playground, featuring thrilling dinosaur installations like a soaring Pterodactyl, a towering Brachiosaurus, and a Plateosaurus skeleton. Kids can embark on a Dino Quest, digging for fossils like real paleontologists, solving prehistoric mysteries, and completing a dino scavenger hunt to win a mystery prize. With hands-on excavation, problem-solving challenges, and immersive learning, this is the ultimate adventure for young explorers. Don’t miss out on this dino-mite experience!

Where? Al Quoz

When? Dino Quest is only available until the end of April

Time? Please visit OliOli’s Google profile before planning your visit

Price? AED 169 for 1 Child (2-16 years) + 1 Adult | AED 84 for 1 Toddler (12-23 months) + 1 Adult | Additional Adult Ticket – AED 45 (The Standard PLUS ticket gives access to all galleries, including OliOli®’s Dino Quest)

2. House of Hype has launched a new Squad Pass for Eid

Celebrate Eid Al Fitr in style with the all-new Squad Pass at House of Hype—the ultimate immersive experience for groups of four at AED 449. Step into over 100 mind-blowing attractions, from dazzling mirrored palaces and cosmic gardens to high-energy gaming challenges and futuristic fashion experiences. Capture the perfect long-weekend photo-dump, create music videos, and indulge in global foodie sensations inspired by Tokyo, Brooklyn, and Seoul. Plus, shop exclusive merch and catch spectacular live performances. Don’t miss out—round up your crew and explore the extraordinary this Eid!

Where? Level 1, China Town, Dubai Mall

Price? Squad Pass gives groups of four access for only AED 449. General admission for one person is at AED 149

Book now!

1. Last chance to grab goodies from the Sephora Ramadan pop-up

The Sephora Ramadan Podium at Mirdif City Center is back with a lineup featuring exclusive Ramadan gift sets, immersive activations, and interactive touchpoints. Visitors can explore a curated selection of Ramadan gift sets, available across various price ranges. The podium will also host a variety of engagement activities, including henna artistry, a “Share the Moment” photo booth experience, and complimentary coffee and dates to create a warm and festive atmosphere.

Where? Mirdif City Center, Central Galleria, right in front of Zara

When? Until April 5, ONLY on select weekends: March 21-23 and 28-30

Time? 8:30 to 12 am

