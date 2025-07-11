WEEKEND HOTLIST: 9 Ways To Enjoy A Summer Weekend

Your pass to excitement, adventure, and relaxation awaits. Uncover the latest events, explore the hottest spots, and indulge in the trendiest activities for an unforgettable weekend experience.

9. The second-hand book fair begins next week

Dubai Culture has begun the ‘Second-Hand Book Fair’, held alongside the ‘Dubai Public Library’ Summer Camp. The fair promotes the concept of book sustainability by encouraging reuse within the community, aiming to spread culture and knowledge across all age groups with symbolic prices starting at AED 3, 5, and 10.

Where? Al Twar Library

When? July 14 to August 15

Time? Sunday to Thursday: 8 am to 8 pm | Friday: 8 am to 12 pm

8. Ladurée is bringing its signature flair to a new savoury menu

Ladurée has introduced a new savoury menu in the UAE, offering refined dishes from breakfast to dessert. Morning highlights include Eggs Florentine with cheddar béchamel, a citrusy Omelette Royale with salmon roe, and a Middle Eastern-inspired omelette with garlicky yoghurt. Starters feature refreshing options like shrimp rolls, crab salad with grapefruit and avocado, and cucumber avocado gazpacho, alongside indulgent blinis with smoked salmon or caviar. The sandwich lineup boasts a Lobster Roll with lemongrass, a truffle mayo Gourmet Burger, and two Croque Monsieur variations. To end, macaron-inspired milkshakes and desserts like Pistachio Crème Brûlée and fragrant Um Ali showcase Ladurée’s signature flair. the menu brings a seasonal, elegant French twist to savoury dining.

Where? Available across UAE outlets of Ladurée

For more information, please visit https://www.laduree.ae or @ladureeuae on Instagram.

7. Feel the rhythm as Vanco and friends transform CAVO into an Afro-house paradise

It’s going to be an electrifying night of music and vibes as VANCO and WAIL BOURI take over the stage at EDEN, CAVO. Experience the finest Afro-house beats, deep rhythms, and an immersive atmosphere that will keep you dancing all night long.

Also supported by: Bazz Key, Qtee Rue, TBASS

Where? Cavo, Ramee Dream, Downtown Dubai

When? Friday, July 11

Book tickets here!

6. Stay indoors and treat yourself to a wellness sesh at The Spa with 20% off

With the arrival of Serenity Season, guests are invited to immerse themselves in a world of stillness and renewal, where time slows down and the senses awaken. Whether you’re seeking deep relaxation or radiant rejuvenation, guests can retreat into a realm of pure bliss with signature massages, illuminating facials, and time-honoured rituals inspired by global traditions. Discover the exquisite art of the hammam, delight in bespoke aromatherapy journeys, or simply let the day melt away in the serene elegance of these award-winning sanctuaries. Complementing the in-spa offerings is a bespoke collection of wellness products, allowing you to extend the serenity long after your visit, each item a delicate reminder of time well spent in stillness.

Where? The Spa at Address Hotels + Resorts

When? From now until September 30, 2025

For more information, visit the website

5. This Italian brunch with laid-back glamour is exactly what you need

Every Friday evening, Farina invites you to a Brunchissimo experience—where friends gather, courses are shared, and every bite is crafted with Italian passion. Set against the sea and skyline, the evening unfolds with a sharing-style set menu and a lively ambiance, complemented by DJ and saxophonist entertainment from 20 June onwards.

With packages ranging from soft beverages to premium pours, and discounts for U By Emaar, Entertainer, and Focus Members, this is your new Friday ritual—full of flavour, rhythm, and la dolce vita.

Where? Farina, Address Beach Resort

When? Every Friday | 6 pm to 9 pm

Book here!

4. This JLT neighbourhood resto is doing a super pet-friendly series

UBK (Urban Bar & Kitchen), the much-loved neighbourhood social hub at Mövenpick Hotel JLT, is turning up the community spirit this summer with the launch of Paws & Play with Furrari

Highlights of Paws & Play with Furrari include a curated pop-up market featuring local pet brands including @petskitchen.ae, @perro.dog.collars, @muja.jewellery, and @paw.skies, Complimentary grooming services from @petspoiler.ae including pawdicures, basic teeth cleaning, and mini makeovers, a live quiz with prizes, designed for pet owners to play and compete together, Exclusive offers: 30% off total F&B for diners, free drinks for humans, and puppuccinos for pets, and a gift for every furry guest from @doctorpetofficial!

Where? UBK, Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai

When? Sunday, July 13 & July 27

Time? 2 pm to 5 pm

Entry is free for all pets, with no registration required.

For more information and bookings, please contact +971 4 438 0064 | Book through Instagram | or visit UBK

3. This exclusive staycation offer for UAE residents has 20% off on spa too

This summer, Address Hotels + Resorts and Palace Hotels and Resorts invites UAE residents to indulge in an unforgettable luxury escape with up to 35% off stays across its stunning hotels and resorts in Dubai and Fujairah. The exclusive offer includes a complimentary breakfast, complimentary stay for children aged below 12 years, and up to 20% off rejuvenating spa treatments, making it the ideal summer retreat for families.

From iconic cityscapes to breathtaking beachfront vistas, each Address and Palace hotel offers a unique experience. Beyond the stunning locations, guests can enjoy early check-in, late check-out, subject to availability upon time of arrival, and exclusive access to the finest dining and leisure facilities, all reflecting Address Hotels + Resorts’ signature elegance and unparalleled hospitality.

Where? Address Hotels + Resorts and Palace Hotels and Resorts

When? Only until 30 September 2025

For booking and more information, visit website

2. The last weekend for the ultimate Arabic music experience at Beat the Heat DXB

July 11: Soulja, known for tracks like “Suits”, “Argeen”, and “CA Va”, will perform, joined by Montiyago, recognized for songs like “Ducati”, “London”, and “Klashat”. Mo Ali, known for “Dance With Me”, “My Love”, and “African”, will also be part of the night.

July 12: features Bader Al Shuaibi, known for “Bravo Aleik”, “Mahsoma”, and “Wesh Aeby”, alongside Abdulaziz Louis, recognized for “Sukar”, “Shloun Ma Hebah”, and “Weselna”. Nasser Abbas, known for “Fe Shay Gher”, “Khat Ahmar”, and “Olla”, will also perform.

July 13: the final day of this exciting event, Akhras—known for “Skaba”, “Lessatni Janbi”, and “Ghaleban”—is set to perform. Big Sam, known for “Ma Bethoun”, “Wasi”, and “Ountha”, will also take the stage. Lana Lubany, recognized for “Nazareth”, “The Snake”, and “Yafa”, will perform as well, marking a thrilling finale.

Don’t miss out on the Beat the Heat series — an unmissable celebration of Arabic music!

Where? Zabeel Hall #6, Dubai World Trade Center

When? July 11, 12, 13

Book your tickets now

1. This rose-inspired gold-flaked rasmalai is calling your name

Rohini is putting a luxurious spin on tradition with a brand-new rose-inspired menu that blends nostalgia with indulgence. And at the heart of it all? A hero dessert you won’t forget: Rasmalai with rose, white chocolate clotted cream, and 24K edible gold flakes. The gold-flaked Rasmalai is just the start. Rohini’s rose-themed menu celebrates the centuries-old Indian tradition of using rose petals and rose water in both sweet and savoury dishes. Dried rose petals are ground into homemade garam and kebab masalas, enhancing a rich variety of dishes, including:

Mutton, chicken, and vegetable biryanis

Vegetable pulao, saffron pulao, and Navratan pulao

Mughlai classics like Nalli Nihari, Mughlai Gosht Korma, Raan-e-Mussallam, and Dhaba Murgh

Signature grills like Galouti Kebab, Rajma ki Galouti, Seekh Kebab, and Achari Paneer Tikka

Where? Rohini, Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lakes Towers