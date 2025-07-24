WEEKEND HOTLIST: 13 Ways To Enjoy The Last Days Of July

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Treat yourself to a relaxed and elegant city stay with the Summer Club Encounter at Sofitel Dubai Downtown, where French zest meets modern Dubai charm. Whether you’re planning a romantic getaway or a chic family break, this exclusive staycation is designed to make time in the city feel extra special. Enjoy a complimentary upgrade to Club Millésime with access to a private lounge where you can unwind with light bites, refreshments, and personalised service throughout the day. Start your stay early with the option of early check-in and take your time checking out with an extended late check-out.
Look out for special benefits throughout the hotel, including 25% off on relaxing spa treatments at Sofitel Spa and 20% off on memorable dining experiences at a selection of signature restaurants and bars.
Where? Sofitel Dubai Downtown
When? Until August 31
For reservations, please call +971 (4)503 6666 or Book here
Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort invites guests to experience Tropical Saturdays, a vibrant new pool party concept set against a stunning beachfront backdrop. This exciting weekend escape features authentic Hawaiian dancers, live DJ sets, thrilling water games including pool volleyball and gladiator challenges, plus dedicated Kids Club activities. Guests can enjoy expertly crafted tiki-themed cocktails and tropical treats while soaking up the sun in a location that offers the perfect blend of entertainment, refreshment, and beachside luxury for all ages.
Where? Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort, Jumeirah Beach Road, Dubai
When? Every Saturday, starting August 2nd, 2025 | 4 PM to 8 PM
Price? Packages start at AED 199 per person
Adaline is an immersive experience that redefines Dubai’s entertainment scene with its seamless blend of Italian cuisine, live performances, and an atmosphere that exudes both luxury and energy. Inspired by the glamour of Old Hollywood and the rebellious spirit of the 1920s, Adaline is where guests come to celebrate creativity and the art of living boldly. Adaline offers an unparalleled dining experience, led by renowned Chef Izu Ani, whose menu celebrates the authenticity and rich flavours of classic Italian cuisine. From house-made pastas and succulent seafood dishes to wood-fired pizzas and delicate desserts, every plate is a masterpiece crafted with passion and precision.
Where? Gate Village, Building 3, Trade Center, DIFC, Dubai
Make your friends feel extra loved this Friendship Day with gifts as unique as they are. Whether they’re near or far, Flowwow has you covered with same-day delivery across Dubai, Riyadh, Amman, and more.
Where? Flowwow.ae
Guests are invited to indulge in an exclusive five-course dining experience, expertly paired with Planeta’s elegant wine portfolio, including vibrant whites, structured reds, and refreshing rosé. The menu features highlights such as Burrata con gamberi, Sicilia Pizza, Calamarata allo scoglio, and Supplì al Telefono, finishing with a decadent Cannolo Siciliano. Designed for discerning wine enthusiasts, each pairing elevates the flavours and textures of every course for a refined culinary journey.
Where? TOTÓ Dubai, Hotel Boulevard, Autograph Collection, Downtown Dubai
When? Friday, July 25 – Dinner from 6 PM | Saturday, July 26 – Lunch & Dinner
Price? AED 400 per person
Following a successful tour across the Middle East and the USA, Globally Local returns to Dubai for a nonstop laughter performance. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the magic — get your tickets now and join the global experience that’s winning hearts everywhere!
Where? Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray
When? Doors open at 8 pm, with the show kicking off at 8:30 pm sharp
Loco Bear is transforming its space into a multi-zone adventure challenge where participants must complete a series of physical and skill-based games to win limited-edition rewards. The adventure quest will span five distinct zones across the Loco Bear premises:
Each participant will be given a map of the zones, and upon completing a challenge, will earn a Pass or Fail stamp at that station. Those who collect all five Pass stamps will complete the quest. The first 10 winners will walk away with official Labubu dolls, while additional winners will receive Loco Bear or Loco Lounge vouchers, perfect for their next outing.
Where? Loco Bear, Al Quoz 2, Dubai
When? Saturday, July 26
Time? 4 pm to 7 pm
DM @goloco.dxb to book your spot!
While the temperatures soar outside, Le Gourmet invites you to discover the world’s famous cuisines, live entertainment and family-friendly fun, all under one roof. With Arabic (warm kibbeh, chicken molokhia, hummus, moutabal, and babaganoush), Asian, Indian (butter chicken, lamb biryani), Asian (spicy Thai green vegetable curry, beef udon noodles), and Mediterranean options for mains. There is no need to travel the world for some of the finest cuisines. Children are welcome and they can enjoy the magical Treasure Island play area where their creativity will wander.
Where? Le Gourmet, Galeries Lafayette, Dubai Mall, Level 2
When? Every Sunday, 1 pm to 4 pm
Price? Adults 140 AED, Children 60 AED, including free access to Treasure Island for one hour
That Dubai Girl, the region’s most trusted and influential women-led community, is partnering with leading beauty brand UKLASH to present Eyes Wide Open an exclusive cinema night dedicated to empowerment, authentic connection, and feel-good entertainment. Guests will gather for an evening designed to inspire. From a stylish welcome to an uplifting movie screening of Bride Hard, every moment is crafted to remind women to see their worth and show up as their boldest selves. Noona Nafousi is their special guest speaker for the evening, delivering an empowering talk to uplift and motivate attendees.
Guests will leave with gift bags packed with UKLASH products, confidence affirmations, partner samples, and an exclusive promo code to continue their self-love journey.
Where? Vox Cinemas, Nakheel Mall
When? Thursday, July 24
Time? 7 pm
To book tickets, please visit: https://www.thatdubaigirl.com/events/that-dubai-girl-cinema
Rooted in the Japanese yakiniku tradition, this dinner showcases the versatility of wagyu through indulgent tapa-style dishes. The seven-course menu begins with compound butters in bold flavours like garlic, yuzu shichimi, shio kombu, kimchi, and ume & nori, served with sourdough. Guests can then enjoy signatures such as Wagyu Carpaccio, Wagyu Curry Arancini, a selection of Kushiyaki skewers, a curated sushi board, and a seasonal steak cut. The experience concludes on a sweet note with two Hōjicha desserts created by co-founder Tee and a close friend. Each course is paired with curated off-menu wines, selected to highlight the depth and nuance of the dishes. The wine list changes every month, ensuring a fresh pairing experience with every visit.
Where? AKABEKO, Palm West Beach
When? Until September
Price? AED 450 per person
For more information, visit akabeko.ae or call 050 561 8288. Reservations via Seven Rooms
This weekend, check out the Galaxy Experience Space at Dubai Mall’s Star Atrium (Ground Floor) — running until August 1. Get hands-on with the latest Z Fold7, Z Flip7, and Watch8, and explore all the new AI features through fun, interactive displays. The space is designed to give you the full ILP vibe, with a packed calendar of fashion, photography, and gaming workshops.
Dubai Culture has begun the ‘Second-Hand Book Fair’, held alongside the ‘Dubai Public Library’ Summer Camp. The fair promotes the concept of book sustainability by encouraging reuse within the community, aiming to spread culture and knowledge across all age groups with symbolic prices starting at AED 3, 5, and 10.
Where? Al Twar Library
When? Until August 15
Time? Sunday to Thursday: 8 am to 8 pm | Friday: 8 am to 12 pm
UBK (Urban Bar & Kitchen), the much-loved neighbourhood social hub at Mövenpick Hotel JLT, is turning up the community spirit this summer with the launch of Paws & Play with Furrari
Highlights of Paws & Play with Furrari include a curated pop-up market featuring local pet brands including @petskitchen.ae, @perro.dog.collars, @muja.jewellery, and @paw.skies, Complimentary grooming services from @petspoiler.ae including pawdicures, basic teeth cleaning, and mini makeovers, a live quiz with prizes, designed for pet owners to play and compete together, Exclusive offers: 30% off total F&B for diners, free drinks for humans, and puppuccinos for pets, and a gift for every furry guest from @doctorpetofficial!
Where? UBK, Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai
When? Sunday, July 27
Time? 2 pm to 5 pm
Entry is free for all pets, with no registration required.
For more information and bookings, please contact +971 4 438 0064 | Book through Instagram | or visit UBK
