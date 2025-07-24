WEEKEND HOTLIST: 13 Ways To Enjoy The Last Days Of July

Your pass to excitement, adventure, and relaxation awaits. Uncover the latest events, explore the hottest spots, and indulge in the trendiest activities for an unforgettable weekend experience.

13. This is the best time to snag cool staycation deals in the city

Treat yourself to a relaxed and elegant city stay with the Summer Club Encounter at Sofitel Dubai Downtown, where French zest meets modern Dubai charm. Whether you’re planning a romantic getaway or a chic family break, this exclusive staycation is designed to make time in the city feel extra special. Enjoy a complimentary upgrade to Club Millésime with access to a private lounge where you can unwind with light bites, refreshments, and personalised service throughout the day. Start your stay early with the option of early check-in and take your time checking out with an extended late check-out.

Look out for special benefits throughout the hotel, including 25% off on relaxing spa treatments at Sofitel Spa and 20% off on memorable dining experiences at a selection of signature restaurants and bars.

Where? Sofitel Dubai Downtown

When? Until August 31

For reservations, please call +971 (4)503 6666 or Book here

12. It’s not summer without an iconic pool party

Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort invites guests to experience Tropical Saturdays, a vibrant new pool party concept set against a stunning beachfront backdrop. This exciting weekend escape features authentic Hawaiian dancers, live DJ sets, thrilling water games including pool volleyball and gladiator challenges, plus dedicated Kids Club activities. Guests can enjoy expertly crafted tiki-themed cocktails and tropical treats while soaking up the sun in a location that offers the perfect blend of entertainment, refreshment, and beachside luxury for all ages.

Where? Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort, Jumeirah Beach Road, Dubai

When? Every Saturday, starting August 2nd, 2025 | 4 PM to 8 PM

Price? Packages start at AED 199 per person

11. Old Hollywood glamour meets luxury at this DIFC dining scene

Adaline is an immersive experience that redefines Dubai’s entertainment scene with its seamless blend of Italian cuisine, live performances, and an atmosphere that exudes both luxury and energy. Inspired by the glamour of Old Hollywood and the rebellious spirit of the 1920s, Adaline is where guests come to celebrate creativity and the art of living boldly. Adaline offers an unparalleled dining experience, led by renowned Chef Izu Ani, whose menu celebrates the authenticity and rich flavours of classic Italian cuisine. From house-made pastas and succulent seafood dishes to wood-fired pizzas and delicate desserts, every plate is a masterpiece crafted with passion and precision.

Where? Gate Village, Building 3, Trade Center, DIFC, Dubai

10. Flowwow has the most flamboyant collection for World Friendship Day

Make your friends feel extra loved this Friendship Day with gifts as unique as they are. Whether they’re near or far, Flowwow has you covered with same-day delivery across Dubai, Riyadh, Amman, and more.

For the Friend Who Keeps the Group Together: Brighten her day with a Signature Bouquet of hydrangeas, roses, and lisianthus. Try the Golden Glow (AED 280) for instant serotonin or the Bouquet of Summer (AED 230) for vibrant, seasonal vibes.

Brighten her day with a Signature Bouquet of hydrangeas, roses, and lisianthus. Try the Golden Glow (AED 280) for instant serotonin or the Bouquet of Summer (AED 230) for vibrant, seasonal vibes. For the Fashionably Late Friend (But Always Worth the Wait): Say it with flower-filled dessert boxes and chocolate-dipped strawberries, perfect for their Instagram grid.

Say it with flower-filled dessert boxes and chocolate-dipped strawberries, perfect for their Instagram grid. For the Late-Night Therapy Call Hero: Help them wind down with a luxury scented candle like Creamy Sunset (AED 98), infused with vanilla and oud.

Help them wind down with a luxury scented candle like Creamy Sunset (AED 98), infused with vanilla and oud. For the Meme-Sending Caffeine Addict: A gift basket with Arabic coffee, baklava, flowers, and more (AED 349) is their energy in a box.

A gift basket with Arabic coffee, baklava, flowers, and more (AED 349) is their energy in a box. For the Friend Who’s Basically Family: A Mini Self-Care Tray (AED 199) or Beautiful Everyday Gift Box (AED 279) is like sending them a warm hug.

A Mini Self-Care Tray (AED 199) or Beautiful Everyday Gift Box (AED 279) is like sending them a warm hug. For Your Long-Distance Friend: Surprise them with a Bento Cake (AED 100) and a personalised note—because “thinking of you” tastes even sweeter.

Where? Flowwow.ae

9. TOTÓ Dubai is doing an exclusive 5-course wine pairing experience

Guests are invited to indulge in an exclusive five-course dining experience, expertly paired with Planeta’s elegant wine portfolio, including vibrant whites, structured reds, and refreshing rosé. The menu features highlights such as Burrata con gamberi, Sicilia Pizza, Calamarata allo scoglio, and Supplì al Telefono, finishing with a decadent Cannolo Siciliano. Designed for discerning wine enthusiasts, each pairing elevates the flavours and textures of every course for a refined culinary journey.

Where? TOTÓ Dubai, Hotel Boulevard, Autograph Collection, Downtown Dubai

When? Friday, July 25 – Dinner from 6 PM​ | Saturday, July 26 – Lunch & Dinner

Price? AED 400 per person

8. Laugh with Mohamed Helmy at Globally Local

Following a successful tour across the Middle East and the USA, Globally Local returns to Dubai for a nonstop laughter performance. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the magic — get your tickets now and join the global experience that’s winning hearts everywhere!

Where? Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

When? Doors open at 8 pm, with the show kicking off at 8:30 pm sharp

Book now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HelmyMan Events (@helmymanevents)

7. Go on a Labubu-themed adventure quest

Loco Bear is transforming its space into a multi-zone adventure challenge where participants must complete a series of physical and skill-based games to win limited-edition rewards. The adventure quest will span five distinct zones across the Loco Bear premises:

Climbing Zone – A vertical timed challenge that tests agility and confidence

Ninja Course – A dynamic obstacle sprint designed for speed and precision

Parkour Track – A freestyle test of stamina and movement

Laser Tag Arena – A high-score mission with neon-lit thrills

Bowling Lanes – A family-favourite zone with a points-based twist

Each participant will be given a map of the zones, and upon completing a challenge, will earn a Pass or Fail stamp at that station. Those who collect all five Pass stamps will complete the quest. The first 10 winners will walk away with official Labubu dolls, while additional winners will receive Loco Bear or Loco Lounge vouchers, perfect for their next outing.

Where? Loco Bear, Al Quoz 2, Dubai

When? Saturday, July 26

Time? 4 pm to 7 pm

DM @goloco.dxb to book your spot!

6. Travel the world’s cuisines with Le Gourmet’s Sunday family Brunch

While the temperatures soar outside, Le Gourmet invites you to discover the world’s famous cuisines, live entertainment and family-friendly fun, all under one roof. With Arabic (warm kibbeh, chicken molokhia, hummus, moutabal, and babaganoush), Asian, Indian (butter chicken, lamb biryani), Asian (spicy Thai green vegetable curry, beef udon noodles), and Mediterranean options for mains. There is no need to travel the world for some of the finest cuisines. Children are welcome and they can enjoy the magical Treasure Island play area where their creativity will wander.

Where? Le Gourmet, Galeries Lafayette, Dubai Mall, Level 2

When? Every Sunday, 1 pm to 4 pm

Price? Adults 140 AED, Children 60 AED, including free access to Treasure Island for one hour

5. This movie screening is just for the girlies

That Dubai Girl, the region’s most trusted and influential women-led community, is partnering with leading beauty brand UKLASH to present Eyes Wide Open an exclusive cinema night dedicated to empowerment, authentic connection, and feel-good entertainment. Guests will gather for an evening designed to inspire. From a stylish welcome to an uplifting movie screening of Bride Hard, every moment is crafted to remind women to see their worth and show up as their boldest selves. Noona Nafousi is their special guest speaker for the evening, delivering an empowering talk to uplift and motivate attendees.

Guests will leave with gift bags packed with UKLASH products, confidence affirmations, partner samples, and an exclusive promo code to continue their self-love journey.

Where? Vox Cinemas, Nakheel Mall

When? Thursday, July 24

Time? 7 pm

To book tickets, please visit: https://www.thatdubaigirl.com/events/that-dubai-girl-cinema

4. It’s wagyu and wine Wednesdays at Akabeko

Rooted in the Japanese yakiniku tradition, this dinner showcases the versatility of wagyu through indulgent tapa-style dishes. The seven-course menu begins with compound butters in bold flavours like garlic, yuzu shichimi, shio kombu, kimchi, and ume & nori, served with sourdough. Guests can then enjoy signatures such as Wagyu Carpaccio, Wagyu Curry Arancini, a selection of Kushiyaki skewers, a curated sushi board, and a seasonal steak cut. The experience concludes on a sweet note with two Hōjicha desserts created by co-founder Tee and a close friend. Each course is paired with curated off-menu wines, selected to highlight the depth and nuance of the dishes. The wine list changes every month, ensuring a fresh pairing experience with every visit.

Where? AKABEKO, Palm West Beach

When? Until September

Price? AED 450 per person

For more information, visit akabeko.ae or call 050 561 8288. Reservations via Seven Rooms

3. Last weekend to step into the FUTURE at Dubai Mall’s Galaxy Experience Space

This weekend, check out the Galaxy Experience Space at Dubai Mall’s Star Atrium (Ground Floor) — running until August 1. Get hands-on with the latest Z Fold7, Z Flip7, and Watch8, and explore all the new AI features through fun, interactive displays. The space is designed to give you the full ILP vibe, with a packed calendar of fashion, photography, and gaming workshops.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samsung Gulf (@samsunggulf)

2. The second-hand book fair is here

Dubai Culture has begun the ‘Second-Hand Book Fair’, held alongside the ‘Dubai Public Library’ Summer Camp. The fair promotes the concept of book sustainability by encouraging reuse within the community, aiming to spread culture and knowledge across all age groups with symbolic prices starting at AED 3, 5, and 10.

Where? Al Twar Library

When? Until August 15

Time? Sunday to Thursday: 8 am to 8 pm | Friday: 8 am to 12 pm

1. This JLT neighbourhood resto is doing a pet-friendly Sunday

UBK (Urban Bar & Kitchen), the much-loved neighbourhood social hub at Mövenpick Hotel JLT, is turning up the community spirit this summer with the launch of Paws & Play with Furrari

Highlights of Paws & Play with Furrari include a curated pop-up market featuring local pet brands including @petskitchen.ae, @perro.dog.collars, @muja.jewellery, and @paw.skies, Complimentary grooming services from @petspoiler.ae including pawdicures, basic teeth cleaning, and mini makeovers, a live quiz with prizes, designed for pet owners to play and compete together, Exclusive offers: 30% off total F&B for diners, free drinks for humans, and puppuccinos for pets, and a gift for every furry guest from @doctorpetofficial!

Where? UBK, Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai

When? Sunday, July 27

Time? 2 pm to 5 pm

Entry is free for all pets, with no registration required.

For more information and bookings, please contact +971 4 438 0064 | Book through Instagram | or visit UBK