WEEKEND HOTLIST: 6 Ways To Cool Off On A Summer Day Off

7. This amazing staycation has an exclusive offer for UAE residents

This summer, Address Hotels + Resorts and Palace Hotels and Resorts invites UAE residents to indulge in an unforgettable luxury escape with up to 35% off stays across its stunning hotels and resorts in Dubai and Fujairah. The exclusive offer includes a complimentary breakfast, complimentary stay for children aged below 12 years, and up to 20% off rejuvenating spa treatments, making it the ideal summer retreat for families.

From iconic cityscapes to breathtaking beachfront vistas, each Address and Palace hotel offers a unique experience. Beyond the stunning locations, guests can enjoy early check-in, late check-out, subject to availability upon time of arrival, and exclusive access to the finest dining and leisure facilities, all reflecting Address Hotels + Resorts’ signature elegance and unparalleled hospitality.

Where? Address Hotels + Resorts and Palace Hotels and Resorts

When? Only until 30 September 2025

For booking and more information, visit website

6. You fave Asian street food spot 77 Asia has opened a new branch

What started as a passion project and delivery-only kitchen has grown into something bigger—77 Asia just opened its third branch in JBR, and it’s a must-visit for Asian food lovers.

This vibrant spot brings together the authentic street flavours of Malaysia, Vietnam, China, the Philippines, Japan, Thailand, and Korea in one unique culinary concept. Expect signature dishes like Vietnamese pho, Filipino adobo, Japanese sushi rolls, Thai curries, and more—each crafted to transport you straight to Asia’s bustling streets.

Where? Their new branch in JBR

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asian Street Food in Dubai | Delivery (@77asiaae)

5. Get ready for the ultimate Arabic music experience at Beat the Heat DXB

July 4: Tul8te, known for his hits “Habibi Leih”, “Matigi A’adi Aleiki”, and “Qesm El Shakawy”, will open the series, alongside Al Mas, recognized for tracks like “3Ala Bali”, “Al Haz”, and “Sadma”.

July 5: brings the high-energy Sharmoofers, known for their distinctive sound with songs like “Zambahola”, “Diva”, and “Arosty”, along with Aziz Maraka, famous for hits such as “Mafi Mennik”, “Ahla Wahda”, and “Miganinani”. Ghalia, known for “3abali”, “Elak w Bas”, and “Ana El Bent”, will also take the stage.

July 11: Soulja, known for tracks like “Suits”, “Argeen”, and “CA Va”, will perform, joined by Montiyago, recognized for songs like “Ducati”, “London”, and “Klashat”. Mo Ali, known for “Dance With Me”, “My Love”, and “African”, will also be part of the night.

July 12: features Bader Al Shuaibi, known for “Bravo Aleik”, “Mahsoma”, and “Wesh Aeby”, alongside Abdulaziz Louis, recognized for “Sukar”, “Shloun Ma Hebah”, and “Weselna”. Nasser Abbas, known for “Fe Shay Gher”, “Khat Ahmar”, and “Olla”, will also perform.

July 13: the final day of this exciting event, Akhras—known for “Skaba”, “Lessatni Janbi”, and “Ghaleban”—is set to perform. Big Sam, known for “Ma Bethoun”, “Wasi”, and “Ountha”, will also take the stage. Lana Lubany, recognized for “Nazareth”, “The Snake”, and “Yafa”, will perform as well, marking a thrilling finale.

Don’t miss out on the Beat the Heat series — an unmissable celebration of Arabic music!

Where? Zabeel Hall #6, Dubai World Trade Center

When? July 4, 5, 11, 12, 13

Book your tickets now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BEAT THE HEAT DXB (@beattheheatdxb)

4. Atrangi’s new menu is a culinary time capsule

Crafted under the vision of Chef Ritu Dalmia, Menu III celebrates the kind of Indian cooking that isn’t just about innovation, it’s about memory, simplicity, and community. Some dishes have been lovingly adapted from handwritten manuscripts and history, while others are beloved classics from Chef Dalmia’s catering menus in India. Menu III kicks off with playful small plates like the reimagined Dahi Bhalla Lake Ka Dum Aloo, a contrast of warm and cool textures, and Malwani Chicken Tikka, inspired by the coastal kitchens of Konkan.

The Wagyu Palak Khichda, a rich mix of lentils, rice, and wagyu beef, turns a humble famine dish into a showstopper. Mains journey across India, from the crisp Matar Belma Puri of Uttar Pradesh to Singla Bara from Chhattisgarh, and the fiery Saoji Mutton Bread Poha from the spice-loving Halba Koshti community. The Naga Pickle Beef Rib is a nod to Nagaland’s age-old traditions of preservation, with bold, smoky flavours.

Where? Atrangi, Jumeirah al Qasr

When? Monday to Sunday | Lunch: 12 pm to 3 pm | Dinner: 7 pm to 11:30 pm

3. Watch a play that won the International Award for Outstanding Effort

“The Candle” is a play written and directed by Ahmed Abdulla Rashed. It tells the story of a writer mourning a past in which he abandoned his dearest creations, which became lost in the layers of life. He had also lost his beloved, who suddenly reappears one night as he tries to write. Frozen in place, unable to move forward or backwards, he attempts to escape the consequences of his decision to leave behind his creations, only for lost secrets to be revealed along the way.

Where? Sima Performing Arts Dubai

When? Saturday and Sunday

Book now!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sima Performing Arts (@simaperformingarts)

2. This rose-inspired gold-flaked rasmalai is calling your name

Rohini is putting a luxurious spin on tradition with a brand-new rose-inspired menu that blends nostalgia with indulgence. And at the heart of it all? A hero dessert you won’t forget: Rasmalai with rose, white chocolate clotted cream, and 24K edible gold flakes. The gold-flaked Rasmalai is just the start. Rohini’s rose-themed menu celebrates the centuries-old Indian tradition of using rose petals and rose water in both sweet and savoury dishes. Dried rose petals are ground into homemade garam and kebab masalas, enhancing a rich variety of dishes, including:

Mutton, chicken, and vegetable biryanis

Vegetable pulao, saffron pulao, and Navratan pulao

Mughlai classics like Nalli Nihari, Mughlai Gosht Korma, Raan-e-Mussallam, and Dhaba Murgh

Signature grills like Galouti Kebab, Rajma ki Galouti, Seekh Kebab, and Achari Paneer Tikka

Where? Rohini, Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lakes Towers

1. Join Sprint for Change – UAE’s Summer of Environmental Action

Get involved this summer with Sprint for Change, a mix of online workshops, community challenges, and in-person events running through August.

Key activities:

Pollution Impact Challenge (deadline 26 July) — Reduce and track plastic waste. Join here

Pollinator Gardening Workshop (29 July, 4–5:30 PM at Terra) — Learn to create native UAE gardens. Register here

Biodiversity Impact Challenge (deadline 30 August) — Support local wildlife. Join here

Plus, enjoy Conservation Diaries film premieres with expert Q&As in late August. Make your summer meaningful by taking action for nature.

When? Online sessions on 19 July, and 9 August.

Who? Available to Leaders of Change members (AED 75/month).