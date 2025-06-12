WEEKEND HOTLIST: 5 Fun Things To Do In Dubai This Weekend

Your pass to excitement, adventure, and relaxation awaits. Uncover the latest events, explore the hottest spots, and indulge in the trendiest activities for an unforgettable weekend experience.

5. Catch Abida Parveen live in Dubai

Get ready for a soulful night with Abida Parveen, the Queen of Sufi Music, as she takes the stage live at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai. Known for stirring hits like “Tu Jhoom” and “Chaap Tilak,” her voice promises a powerful journey through Sufi sounds and spiritual energy that will stay with you long after the final note. Grab your tickets here!

Location: Coca-Cola Arena

When: June 15

Tickets: Starting from AED 250

4. This MICHELIN resto just launched a fab new brunch

Ronin at FIVE LUXE, JBR has launched its Lazy Weekend Lunch — the perfect way to ease into your weekend. Available every Friday to Sunday from 1pm to 4:30pm, the menu features flavour-packed ramen like A5 Wagyu Shabu-Shabu, Angry Chicken Spicy Ramen, and a vegan Mushroom Yuzu Kosho, along with signature hand rolls and sharing plates. All this comes with bold Irezumi-inspired interiors and unbeatable views of Ain Dubai.

Location: Ronin, FIVE LUXE, JBR

When: Available every Friday to Sunday, from 1 PM – 4:30 PM

Pricing: Ramen Bowls starting from AED60

3. Celebrate homegrown talent with this new Home Centre Collective

Home Centre has officially launched Home Centre Collective — a region-first live performance series that reimagines its retail spaces as immersive stages for culture, creativity, and community across the UAE. Home Centre Collective was born from this cultural moment, designed to be an ongoing space where authenticity, art, and community can meet and live, in-store. Home Centre Collective will continue rolling out across the UAE and Saudi Arabia, with new performances, artist collaborations, and creative formats planned throughout the year — all designed to bring culture home.

For artist submissions, collaborations, or any queries related to Home Centre Collective, please reach out at hc.collective@landmarkgroup.com.

When? July 4

Where? Home Centre

2. This new Saturday brunch is bringing Istanbul’s finest to Dubai

Starting June 14, elevate your weekends with Sur.Dubai’s new Saturday brunch, where bold Mediterranean flavours meet upbeat entertainment in a chic, coastal-inspired setting.

From 1 PM to 5 PM, indulge in a three-course feast of vibrant seafood starters, gourmet mains like wagyu tenderloin and monkfish casserole, and a sweet finish with chocolate fondant and sorbets—all paired with lively entertainment from a live DJ and dancers.

Cappadocia – AED 350: Soft drinks, virgin cocktails & mocktails

Istanbul – AED 470: Premium house beverages

Bodrum – AED 550: All of the above + sparkling options

Where? Sur.Dubai

When? Saturdays, 1 PM – 5 PM

1. This 36-hour staycation deal is perfect for a mini getaway

Maximise the long weekend and pack your bags because a staycation just might be in the books for you. Hotel Local in Jumeirah Village Triangle is offering a special 36-hour staycation package—perfect for those who want to stretch out their break and truly unwind.

Here’s what you need to know:

Check in as early as 6am and check out by 6pm the next day, giving you more than a full day to relax.

Enjoy slow mornings, lazy breakfasts, and spontaneous plans, whether it’s brunch at Farmer’s Commons or a beach club escape.

The package includes 20% off food and drinks, plus AED 100 off 60-minute spa treatments for that extra dose of relaxation.

Offer: 20% off F&B + AED 100 off 60-minute spa treatments

Where? Hotel Local, Jumeirah Village Triangle, Dubai

When? Between May 23 and September 30, 2025

Booking: @hotellocaldubai / Book online / Call +971 4 545 2001