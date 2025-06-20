WEEKEND HOTLIST: 7 Ways To Celebrate Father’s Day And More!

Your pass to excitement, adventure, and relaxation awaits. Uncover the latest events, explore the hottest spots, and indulge in the trendiest activities for an unforgettable weekend experience.

Here are a bunch of activities to check out so you can start the fun this weekend

Get the latest news on your phone, for free! Follow Lovin Dubai on WhatsApp here!

7. Critically acclaimed Circus 1903 is coming to Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena for the first time this weekend

Roll up! Roll up! From the creators of The Illusionists and the award-winning puppeteers behind War Horse comes Circus 1903—a spectacular turn-of-the-century show featuring stunning puppetry, daring acts and classic circus thrills.

Experience the golden age of circus with elephants, acrobats, knife throwers, contortionists, high-wire daredevils and more! Circus 1903 takes centre stage at Coca-Cola Arena for a limited five-show run, in association with PME Entertainment. With over 30 world-class performers in a 90-minute show, it’s more than just a night out — it’s a time-traveling theatrical escape for the whole family.

Where? Coca-Cola Arena

When? This weekend: June 20 to 22

Tickets here!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coca-Cola Arena (@cocacolaarena)

6. Celebr8 at Th8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort at AED 888 ONLY

Th8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort, part of the exclusive Vignette Collection by IHG, invites guests to ‘Celebr8 at Th8’—a luxury-filled summer staycation package priced at just AED 888. This limited-time offer delivers unbeatable value with a complimentary upgrade to a One-Bedroom Suite, welcome drinks, daily breakfast at Envy, curated dinners, 18% off F&B, a signature cocktail, and late check-out until 8 PM. With kids under 12 staying and dining free, it’s the perfect escape for families, couples, or solo travellers. Set against the iconic backdrop of Palm Jumeirah, it’s not just a summer deal—it’s a vibe.

Where? Th8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort

5. Flowwow is the perfect companion for your Father’s Day celebrations

Still hunting for the perfect Father’s Day gift? Whether he’s a foodie, a fitness fanatic, or a laid-back legend, Flowwow’s 2025 guide has hand-picked ideas for every type of dad — and they’re all just a few clicks away. USE CODE: DAD30 for a discount!

For the Gourmet Dad

Happy Father’s Day Cake – A fudgey cookie cake for the whole fam (AED 150)

Best Dad Chocolates – Crossword-style treats for the puzzle-loving papa (AED 129)

Luxury Hampers – From AED 322 to AED 799

For the Healthy Dad

For the Sporty Dad

Luxe Retreat Set – Shower gel, candle, and chill vibes

Fit & Fine Tray – Coffee, pistachios, and gym essentials (AED 287)

For the Family Guy

Adventure Park Vouchers – Theme park thrills (AED 999)

Dreamdays Experience Voucher – Choose from 10 epic UAE experiences (AED 1500)

Pro tip: These are last-minute-friendly, available for UAE delivery. Tap, order, and let Flowwow do the rest.

4. This is the only spot in Dubai where you can get delicious Korean beef

Hanwoo – Korea’s prized answer to Wagyu.

Renowned for its rich marbling, tenderness, and deep, nuanced flavour, Hanwoo has made its UAE debut at Smoki Moto. The Lovin team tried it out too and here’s our honest review: “The Hanwoo beef? I always thought only chocolate could melt in your mouth like that, but I was deliciously wrong! It was an absolutely divine experience. My personal favourite had to be the Grilled Korean Beef cuts—they were perfectly sweet and incredibly mouth watering. I also tried the traditional Kimchi Dolt Bibimbap, and it genuinely transported me straight to the streets of Korea.”

Where? Smoki Moto, Palm Jumeirah

3. This Friday night brunch is the highlight of your weekend plans

When the sun dips and the sky paints itself in twilight hues, Malibu Sky Lounge at Paramount Hotel Midtown becomes the ultimate hotspot for your Friday night. Their chefs have whipped up a selection that’ll blow your taste buds away – a selection of sushi, live cooking stations and sweet treats that are straight-up delicious.

Where? Paramount Hotel Midtown

When? Every Friday

Time? 8:30 pm onwards

Price? From AED 250 per person

2. Celebrate homegrown talent with this new Home Centre Collective

Home Centre has officially launched Home Centre Collective — a region-first live performance series that reimagines its retail spaces as immersive stages for culture, creativity, and community across the UAE. Home Centre Collective was born from this cultural moment, designed to be an ongoing space where authenticity, art, and community can meet and live, in-store. Home Centre Collective will continue rolling out across the UAE and Saudi Arabia, with new performances, artist collaborations, and creative formats planned throughout the year — all designed to bring culture home.

For artist submissions, collaborations, or any queries related to Home Centre Collective, please reach out at hc.collective@landmarkgroup.com.

When? July 4

Where? Home Centre

1. This 4-Course Summer Menu from a Michelin-recognised resto is calling your name

This summer, treat your taste buds to Punjab Grill’s newly launched Summer Dinner Menu — a Michelin-recognised four-course feast for AED 350, with a Buy One, Get One Free deal on weekday dinners. Crafted by award-winning Chef Sandeep Ail, the menu blends traditional Indian summer flavours with global flair. Think Chilled Mango Soup, Dill Salmon Tikka, Butter Chicken, Raw Jackfruit Biryani, and Mango Shrikhand Tart — all served with luxe sides and optional upgrades.

When? Available Monday to Friday

Where? Anantara Downtown Dubai (6 pm to 9 pm) | Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi (6 pm to 8 pm)

Book ahead and double the indulgence — it’s a summer night out you won’t forget.