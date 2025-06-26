WEEKEND HOTLIST: 10 Ways To Celebrate The Long Weekend

Your pass to excitement, adventure, and relaxation awaits. Uncover the latest events, explore the hottest spots, and indulge in the trendiest activities for an unforgettable weekend experience.

Here are a bunch of activities to check out so you can start the fun this weekend

10. A vibrant celebration of Kuwaiti music with the iconic Miami Band and the talented Mutref Al-Mutref

Since their debut in 1991, Miami Band has captivated audiences with their energetic performances and memorable hits like “Bastans,” “Ya Omri Ana,” and “Ya Helwakom,” leaving an unforgettable mark on the Gulf music scene. Sharing the stage is Mutref Al-Mutref, one of Kuwait’s most promising young artists. Known for his fresh vocal style and popular tracks like “Kasart Bekhatir Alayam,” “La Tehji Fi Kfoufi,” and “Zeina,” he represents the exciting future of Kuwaiti music.

Where? Coca-Cola Arena

When? Saturday, June 28

9. Farina invites you to an Italian brunch with laid-back glamour

Every Friday evening, Farina invites you to a Brunchissimo experience—where friends gather, courses are shared, and every bite is crafted with Italian passion. Set against the sea and skyline, the evening unfolds with a sharing-style set menu and a lively ambience, complemented by DJ and saxophonist entertainment.

With packages ranging from soft beverages to premium pours, and discounts for U By Emaar, Entertainer, and Focus Members, this is your new Friday ritual—full of flavour, rhythm, and la dolce vita.

Where? Every Friday | 6 pm to 9 pm

Packages? AED 275 (Soft) | AED 375 (House) | AED 475 (Prosecco & Aperol Spritz) | AED 775 (Champagne)

For more information or table reservations, please call +971 4 8798866 or email DineAtBeachResort@addresshotels.com

8. Casa Amor from Love Island USA is calling you for a binge fest

Spice up your weekend with sun, drama, and surprise twists—Love Island USA Season 7 is in full swing, and it’s all streaming. From steamy recouplings to chaotic Casa Amor moments, this season is delivering nonstop villa drama. Perfect for a guilt-free weekend binge.

7. TOTÓ Dubai’s new summer menu is a voyage to coastal Italy

TOTÓ Dubai has a newly launched menu that doubles as a heartfelt tribute to the flavours of coastal Italy, curated by Head Chef Angelo Santi. Think Amalfi lemon risotto with Carabineros shrimps, Tuscan Bruschettone, and Neapolitan Sauté di Cozze — each dish crafted with seasonal finesse, soul, and elegance.

Where? TOTÓ Dubai, Downtown Dubai

When? Open daily – 12 pm to 1 am

6. Summer has unleashed in the world’s wildest after-hours waterpark party

It’s been two years. Now, the wait is over. The Reunion is here – and it’s rewriting everything you thought a night at the waterpark could be. The World’s Largest Waterpark flips into after-hours mode for a high-energy, high-impact celebration of summer. Here’s what to expect:

Exclusive night access to the World’s Largest Waterpark

Featuring live music from Dubai’s hottest DJs – Keza, Mr Shef Codes, Bliss and Taya Kruzz

Epic challenges and games

Where? Aquaventure Waterpark

When? Saturday, June 28

Time? 8 pm to 12 am

Guests must be a minimum of 12 years old to gain access to the After Dark event. Book here!

5. The UK’s No. 1 Adele tribute returns to the QE2 Dubai

Back by popular demand for her third performance on the iconic QE2 here in Dubai, Helen Ward-Jackson brings her internationally acclaimed “A Tribute to Adele” to Dubai on 27th & 28th 2025. Helen’s tribute to Adele is the closest you’ll get to experiencing the real thing without leaving Dubai! From her flawless vocals to Adele’s signature mannerisms and stage presence, she delivers a 90-minute show that feels like a true Adele concert. Close your eyes, and you’ll believe it’s her.

Recognised as one of the UK’s best Adele tribute acts, Helen has captivated audiences worldwide with her stunningly authentic performance.

Where? Theatre by QE2

When? Friday, June 27 to Saturday, June 28

4. The Government Inspector is a hilarious farce of mistaken identity and mayhem

What happens when a case of mistaken identity collides with a town full of greedy officials, clueless elites, and gossiping villagers? Pure chaos—and comedy gold! Nikolai Gogol’s The Government Inspector is a razor-sharp satire that skewers corruption, exposes absurdity, and delivers belly laughs in every scene. When word gets out that an undercover inspector is on his way to a sleepy Russian town, the local bigwigs scramble to cover their tracks. But when a clueless nobody is mistaken for the feared official, the lies spiral out of control in the most outrageous ways.

Packed with colourful characters, biting wit, and laugh-out-loud twists, this riotous classic proves that bureaucracy and buffoonery are a match made in theatrical heaven.

Where? The Junction, AlSerkal Avenue

When? Friday, June 27 to Tuesday, June 29

3. Join Sprint for Change – UAE’s Summer of Environmental Action

Get involved this summer with Sprint for Change, a mix of online workshops, community challenges, and in-person events running through August.

Key activities:

Pollution Impact Challenge (deadline 26 July) — Reduce and track plastic waste. Join here

Pollinator Gardening Workshop (29 July, 4–5:30 PM at Terra) — Learn to create native UAE gardens. Register here

Biodiversity Impact Challenge (deadline 30 August) — Support local wildlife. Join here

Plus, enjoy Conservation Diaries film premieres with expert Q&As in late August. Make your summer meaningful by taking action for nature.

When? Online sessions start 17 June; in-person events on 21 June, 19 July, and 9 August.

Who? Available to Leaders of Change members (AED 75/month).

2. Sip back and relax at this epic entertainment bar

The Big Boom Brunch takes place at Boom Battle Bar. This is gonna be a fun afternoon of bottomless drinks, a street food feast, the ultimate game pass, and live DJs.

Where? Boom Battle Bar, DoubleTree by Hilton, JBR

Time? 1 pm to 4 pm

Price? AED 225 Per person

1. Celebr8 at Th8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort at AED 888 ONLY

Th8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort, part of the exclusive Vignette Collection by IHG, invites guests to ‘Celebr8 at Th8’—a luxury-filled summer staycation package priced at just AED 888. This limited-time offer delivers unbeatable value with a complimentary upgrade to a One-Bedroom Suite, welcome drinks, daily breakfast at Envy, curated dinners, 18% off F&B, a signature cocktail, and late check-out until 8 PM. With kids under 12 staying and dining free, it’s the perfect escape for families, couples, or solo travellers. Set against the iconic backdrop of Palm Jumeirah, it’s not just a summer deal—it’s a vibe.

Where? Th8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort