WEEKEND HOTLIST: 5 Ways To Enjoy Your Time Off

5. Get ready for Ramadan 2025!

The blessed season is almost upon us. And ngl, food is such an important bit of it. While breaking your fast is such an important aspect, it’s not always possible to prep at home. So when you need to catch a break, there are sooo many restaurants around town that have got your back!

Check out these Lovin lists for some inspo:

4. This Armenian Iftar is calling your name this Ramadan

Almayass By The Sea, located at J1 invites guests to enjoy a special Iftar Sharing Set Menu that combines the bold, fresh flavours of Lebanese and Armenian cuisine.

Blending centuries-old culinary traditions with a modern twist, the menu reflects Almayass’ Armenian heritage. Crafted by Chef Mardiros Barsoum, the mezze-style menu is designed for sharing, offering a variety of dishes that complement the coastal setting. Guests can indulge in a selection of appetizers including Fattoush, Tabouleh, hummus, Batata Harra, and Makanek. The main course features Oriental Rice with Lamb or Chicken, along with the Dish of the Day and a Mixed Grill.

Where? Almayass By The Sea, J1 Beach

Time? Daily, starting from sunset

Price? AED 275 per person for a Sharing Set Menu

3. Treat yourself to a meal at Leña Dubai

In the heart of Dubai, Leña is more than a culinary experience; it is a gastronomic journey that blends tradition with modern sophistication. Under the helm of renowned chef Dani García, Leña’s wood-fired aromas and flavours create an unforgettable feast that transports diners to the magic of the embers. Hidden inside Leña is Smoked Room, a 14-seat exclusive dining experience that aims to capture the essence of smoke within each dish. The space includes its own Fire Omakase menu, where you’ll be able to see why the Madrid outpost garnered a 2 Michelin Star rating within its first six months.

For Ramadan, they’ve got a special Iftar menu that will allow you to savor crowd favourites such as the Babaganoush a la leña, crispy chicken Kaarage as well as our exclusive Ramadan Paella with Majboos lamb. End on a sweet note with the famous Torta Di Rosa.

Where? St. Regis Gardens, The Palm

Price? Iftar menu at AED 295 including a mocktail

View this post on Instagram

2. Cool off in style with pool access and dining credit at Address Dubai Mall

Immerse yourself in pure indulgence at Address Dubai Mall’s breathtaking infinity pool, where shimmering waters meet the glamour of Downtown Dubai. Enhance your experience with an exclusive pool access pass that comes with a delightful dining credit to tantalize your taste buds. Float effortlessly in the infinity waters or unwind in shaded seating, where every moment is a scene of pure bliss waiting to be savoured.

No reservations are required; simply stroll in and surrender to luxury. Pool access passes are available at the Pool Counter on Level 12.

Where? Address Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai

When? Daily | 10 am to 7 pm

Price? Weekdays (Monday to Friday): AED 200, fully redeemable on F&B credit | Weekends (Saturday & Sunday): AED 300, fully redeemable on F&B credit

Contact? +971 4 245 8888 | dineatadm@addresshotels.com

1. Unleash your inner explorer at OliOli®’s Dino Quest

At Dino Quest, kids will embark on an immersive journey to uncover the secrets of the prehistoric era. With hands-on activities, little palaeontologists will get the chance to excavate incredible life-sized dinosaur bones and learn awesome facts about these ancient creatures. The experience gives children the opportunity to develop skills like problem-solving, teamwork, and critical thinking — all while having a roaring good time! Young excavators will use real tools to uncover the buried treasures of the past, sparking a love for exploration and the joy of discovery.

Where? Oli Oli, Al Quoz

Price? Dino Quest is included with PLUS tickets starting from AED169 for 1 Child + 1 Adult