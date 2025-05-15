WEEKEND HOTLIST: 5 Ways To Ring In The Good Times!

Your pass to excitement, adventure, and relaxation awaits. Uncover the latest events, explore the hottest spots, and indulge in the trendiest activities for an unforgettable weekend experience.

5. This opera-inspired afternoon tea is a must-try

Every Saturday, as the clock strikes three, the iconic venue is transformed into a stage of sound, taste, and timeless elegance. From 3 PM to 6 PM, the grandeur of the moment unfolds with a live performance by acclaimed opera singer Ana Kovacevic, whose soaring vocals turn the room into a theatre of the senses.

Advanced Reservations Recommended

Where? Peacock Alley, DIFC

When? Every Saturday, 3 pm to 6 pm

Price? AED 295 per person | AED 395 per person – Includes a glass of Perrier-Jouët

4. Super-Parents need to head to the Baby Expo in town this weekend

Get ready to stroll into parenting paradise because the Baby Expo 2025 is back for its highly anticipated second edition. The region’s largest parenting event will house 250+ global brands, 100+ expert speakers, and an expected crowd of 15,000 attendees! This year’s expo introduces the NextGen: Industry Leaders Summit, star-studded panels hosted by Kris Fade, and a host of parenting gurus like Julie Mallon, Amanda Jenner, and The Wise Parent founders sharing expert advice on everything from sleep to positive parenting.

Parents can also unwind in dedicated chill-out lounges, enjoy family entertainment, or explore Blaura’s wellness oasis designed especially for mums and families!

Where? Dubai World Trade Centre

When? May 16–17

3. This Dubai Resort just launched ‘Build-A-Bear’ themed suites

Get ready for some beary special moments because Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai has collaborated with the beloved Build-A-Bear Workshop. This exciting new collaboration ensures an unforgettable experience filled with fun for all the family, including five themed rooms, exclusively branded bears, a workshop on the ground floor of the resort, and so much more. Unlock a world of adventure and let your children’s imagination run wild with the perfect blend of excitement, comfort, and stunning scenery. Expect brightly coloured themed suites, iconic merchandise with exclusive branded stuffed animals to remember your wonderful family vacation.

Where? Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai

2. Experience Riviera by Jean Imbert at The Lana during Dubai Restaurant Week

Take a culinary journey to the south of France at Riviera by Jean Imbert, while admiring stunning views of Dubai Water Canal. Discover the artistry and flair of Chef Jean Imbert through two new exclusive menus crafted for this occasion – one for lunch and one for dinner. Indulge in Riviera’s unique blend of French Riviera flavours and vibrant ambience. Its interior is filled with rich colours inspired by botany, while the outdoor terrace overlooks Burj Khalifa and the city’s famous skyline.

Where? The Lana, Business Bay

When? Until May 25

1. Elrow returns for its third edition to deliver an electrifying experience

Another huge elrow party, with a theme never before seen in the Middle East – The Rowlympics! The Rowlympic Games is a big fan favorite, bringing the chaos of the coliseum to the stage alongside some of the biggest DJ’s in the world right now. What else can you expect from this extravaganza? The party brand prides itself on offering events like no other, with over-the-top decorations and a bright visual assault on the senses as confetti bursts overhead and performing dancers waltz past dressed in stunning costumes.

The event will accommodate over 12,000 people, all within the backdrop of the infamous and colorful super stage. This festival will be one day only.

Where? Jubilee Park, Expo City Dubai

When? Saturday, May 17

